Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel’s voice actor streams game in makeshift cosplay for Halloween

Lae’zel’s voice actor, Devora Wilde, streamed a new episode of her Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough for Halloween while in makeshift cosplay, playing the game truly in character.

There’s a definite tier list for the easiest and most difficult Baldur’s Gate 3 party members to cosplay as. At the bottom, there’s Gale, who can be pulled off with some purple robes and a smug attitude, followed by Asterion, who only needs a frilly shirt, white wig, and leather pants.

Article continues after ad

The most difficult Baldur’s Gate 3 party member to cosplay is Karlach. She has bright red skin, horns, yellow eyes, numerous battle scars, and an engine in her chest. It would take a lot of work to pull off a convincing Karlach outfit.

Article continues after ad

Just behind Karlach in the difficulty department is Lae’zel, who has greenish-yellow skin, frilled ears, black markings on her cheeks and above her eyes, and sharpened teeth. Luckily, Lae’zel is often seen sporting armor so that a cosplayer can focus on everything about the neck for an outfit.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

Devora Wilde played Baldur’s Gate 3 in Lae’zel cosplay

Like many of the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast members, Lae’zel’s voice actor, Devora Wilde, has been playing the game on stream. To celebrate the stream being played on Halloween, Wilde did the episode while wearing Lae’zel makeup. The episode can be seen in full on the Devora Wilde YouTube channel, while new episodes can be seen on her Twitch channel.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, as Wilde points out at the start of the video, the makeup job isn’t perfect. This is mostly due to the hue, as Lae’zel and most Githyanki have a yellowish-green tint to their skin rather than dark green.

Article continues after ad

The makeshift cosplay was mostly face makeup, as Wilde nailed the black markings on Lae’zel’s face. The frilled ears and yellow eyes were absent, however, as they would have involved much more work to pull off.

As the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast members play through the game, it’s fascinating to hear their insights into the characters, as well as their memories of recording all of their dialogue. Recording a stream in cosplay is an extra fun step, and it will be interesting to see if any cast members follow suit.

Article continues after ad