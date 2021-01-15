World of Warcraft cosplayer rules over Bastion as amazing Kyrestia - Dexerto

World of Warcraft has inspired a whole collection of amazing cosplays, but one cosplayer truly brings WoW into reality with her amazing Kyrestia cosplay.

When it comes to Blizzard’s World of Warcraft universe, there are limitless possibilities to create amazing cosplays. The huge array of iconic characters, coupled with the impressive customization for your own hero or villain, makes the title perfect for passionate fans.

We recently saw cosplayer Cinderys create an amazing Sylvanas cosplay just in time for the release of Shadowlands, which in turn managed to score her Blizzard’s seal of approval.

This time around the subject of this amazing cosplay is Sylvanas’ polar opposite, Kyrestia the Firstborne, the ruler of Bastion.

Cosplayer ascends as Kyrestia

2021 has brought with it a lot of insane cosplays, but this one is certainly one of the most memorable so far.

Read More: WoW Shadowlands review

Artist PlexiCosplay (Plexi) has outdone herself with this beautiful transformation. Having painted herself aqua from head to toe, she can be seen adorned in Kyrestia’s iconic white and gold outfit whilst channeling the Ascended queen’s angelic nature.

What your eyes are immediately drawn to are the wings though. Mirroring the sky blue of her skin, their construction is perfect. Tipped with gold trims that tie in with her vestments and stunning recreation of the warrior’s crown, Plexi literally is Kyrestia.

WoW fans are stunned

Considering the wings are, according the Plexi, “15 feet long,” it’s safe to say that fans can’t miss this cosplay.

It’s the wings that have really gotten attention. One fan’s hilarious comment simply wrote: “the wind: I’m about to end this woman’s whole career,” to which Plexi responded “YOU NAILED IT.”

Read More: Best class for each Covenant in WoW Shadowlands

Another respondent was equally as humorous, writing “Kyrestia flight 77 you are cleared for takeoff, proceed to runway 4.”

All of these comments though praised this amazing cosplay, with one comment summing it up: “This blew my mind!!! I thought someone cropped the Archon out and pasted her onto some road!”

It’s safe to say that Plexi has truly embodied the fan favorite Ascended. She’s not only radiant, but emits a ‘don’t mess with me’ aura. We can’t wait to see her next WoW cosplay, as if she keeps going like she’ll be the queen of not just Bastion, but the WoW cosplay scene in no time!