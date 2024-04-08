Women’s wrestling champion enters match dressed as Karlach from Baldur’s Gate 3

Top All Elite Wrestling star Athena decided to enter her latest championship match dressed as Karlach from Baldur’s Gate 3.

The pro wrestler revealed the costume in her ROH Woman’s Champion match with Hikaru Shida on April 5th. It’s not the first time Athena has dressed up like this; last year she pulled off a similar look as the Batman villain Bane.

Thinking about the cast of Baldur’s Gate 3, Karlach definitely makes the most sense for a pro female wrestler to cosplay.

Sure, you could make an argument for Lae’zel, and maybe even Minthara, but Karlach’s barbarian class matches the sport so much better. It also means the costume doesn’t require slicing off part of your nose.

Athena also publicly thanked Larian Studios and Dungeons & Dragons on social media for letting her dress as Karlach, who she described as “my favourite character.”

She’s definitely not alone in that sentiment. Karlach has consistently remained one of the most popular characters from Baldur’s Gate 3, to the point that Larian changed her original ending to be a bit more optimistic due to popular demand.