Overwatch 2 and WoW skin collab isn’t what players wanted

Blizzard revealed its Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft skin collaboration in a short trailer, and fans aren’t too pleased with some of the design choices.

The developers initially showed off one of the four skins set to release in an upcoming OW2 x WoW crossover event on August 20 at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The response to Widowmaker’s Sylvanas skin was pretty positive compared to the reaction to the rest of the skins.

To celebrate World of Warcraft’s 20th anniversary, Blizzard plans to release Sylvanas Widowmaker, Lich King Reinhardt, Thrall Zenyatta, and Diamond Magni Torbjorn on September 17 during Season 12.

Article continues after ad

The response from fans was swift and harsh. The reveal trailer’s live chat was bombarded with complaints, and the announcement post on X had some unrelenting replies.

“[T]hey didn’t put any effort in for Zen and Torb,” one player said with two crying emojis. Other comments talked about how disappointing these two skins were specifically, especially Torbjorn since it’s a recolor.

Article continues after ad

Magni Torbjorn is quite an old skin, and for this upcoming crossover Blizzard decided to make a recolor that made it look like this Torbjorn was a crystalized diamond.

Article continues after ad

“Torb is just a stupid recolor of a previous skin,” one response explained. Although one fan mentioned how this Torb skin was a cool lore reference, it seems many fans weren’t happy with a recycled skin.

Zenyatta’s skin received a mild amount of disappointment from the fan base, and the reaction to Reinhardt’s skin was pretty divided.

While some Reinhardt mains were happy about another collab for their favorite Tank hero, another response said “we are BORED” to Reinhardt getting another crossover skin.

Article continues after ad

Besides the upset feedback, the one skin that continued to get praise was Widowmaker’s. “Widow is the only W skin in this one,” a fan stated.

Apart from the upcoming OW2 x WoW crossover event, players have been checking out the OWL skin sale, and one fan discovered a secret spot for a perfect sniper perch.