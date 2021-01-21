Dr Disrespect goes bald in bizarre Agent 47 cosplay for Hitman 3 stream

Streaming legend Dr Disrespect got into character for his playthrough of Hitman 3 by getting rid of his iconic mullet and going bald to cosplay as Agent 47.

Dr Disrespect is known to go the extra mile when trying out big new blockbuster video game releases. Notably, the two-time revamped his entire intro for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 with some insane production quality.

While most of his character-specific streams have been limited to graphics such as reimagining himself as a Valorant skin prior to the game’s release, he decided to up the ante with a simple cosplay for Hitman.

During his January 20 stream of Hitman 3, the Two-Time Champion opted to cover his head in an attempt to appear bald, just like the game’s protagonist.

Unfortunately, Doc didn’t also opt for Agent 47’s signature suit with the red tie and kept his more traditional attire, sunglasses and all.

Amusingly, one could say that Doc and Agent 47 are polar opposites. While Dr Disrespect is a bombastic, larger-than-life personality, 47 is quite emotionless and calculating. You won’t see him flipping open an old phone after “getting a call” from shroud, TimTheTatMan, Ninja or another streamer.

As such, it makes for an interesting contrast with Doc cosplaying as a character whose only common theme is the desire to kill – in video games at least.

Speaking of the games, since the franchise was rebooted in 2016 as part of the World of Assassination trilogy, it has received critical acclaim. Enough so to make Doc even try his luck in the world of stealth.

That said, according to streaming Star, this was his first time ever playing a Hitman game despite seeing footage and gameplay of the other titles. Bravely, he decided to play on the game’s hardest difficulty, aiming for a zero death experience.

While the game may not exactly allow the Dr Disrespect to bring his signature violence, speed and momentum given its emphasis on stealth and infiltration, he seems to be enjoying it enough to see it through to its completion.