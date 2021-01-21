Logo
Dr Disrespect goes bald in bizarre Agent 47 cosplay for Hitman 3 stream

Published: 21/Jan/2021 0:32

by Michael Gwilliam
Dr Disrespect as Agent 47
YouTube/Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect Hitman 3

Streaming legend Dr Disrespect got into character for his playthrough of Hitman 3 by getting rid of his iconic mullet and going bald to cosplay as Agent 47.

Dr Disrespect is known to go the extra mile when trying out big new blockbuster video game releases. Notably, the two-time revamped his entire intro for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 with some insane production quality.

While most of his character-specific streams have been limited to graphics such as reimagining himself as a Valorant skin prior to the game’s release, he decided to up the ante with a simple cosplay for Hitman.

During his January 20 stream of Hitman 3, the Two-Time Champion opted to cover his head in an attempt to appear bald, just like the game’s protagonist.

Bald Dr Disrespect
YouTube/Dr Disrespect
Dr Disrespect got into character to play Hitman 3.

Unfortunately, Doc didn’t also opt for Agent 47’s signature suit with the red tie and kept his more traditional attire, sunglasses and all.

Amusingly, one could say that Doc and Agent 47 are polar opposites. While Dr Disrespect is a bombastic, larger-than-life personality, 47 is quite emotionless and calculating. You won’t see him flipping open an old phone after “getting a call” from shroud, TimTheTatMan, Ninja or another streamer.

As such, it makes for an interesting contrast with Doc cosplaying as a character whose only common theme is the desire to kill – in video games at least.

Speaking of the games, since the franchise was rebooted in 2016 as part of the World of Assassination trilogy, it has received critical acclaim. Enough so to make Doc even try his luck in the world of stealth.

That said, according to streaming Star, this was his first time ever playing a Hitman game despite seeing footage and gameplay of the other titles. Bravely, he decided to play on the game’s hardest difficulty, aiming for a zero death experience.

While the game may not exactly allow the Dr Disrespect to bring his signature violence, speed and momentum given its emphasis on stealth and infiltration, he seems to be enjoying it enough to see it through to its completion.

Pokemon cosplayer makes a splash as viral true-to-life Misty

Published: 20/Jan/2021 19:54

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Misty from Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu next to cosplayer.
Game Freak / Instagram: @supersailorvirgo

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her stunning transformation into Gen I’s Water-type Gym Leader, Misty. 

While Pokemon’s first games, Red & Blue, had a handful of Gym Leaders, Cerulean City’s Misty became one of the most popular characters in the franchise’s history – even more so after the anime debuted in 1997.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the Water-type Trainer with her mind-blowing costume. The artist’s adorable take on the heroine will be sure to warm fans’ hearts, while leaving them stunned at the same time.

Screenshot of Misty from Pokemon anime.
The Pokemon Company
The Gym Leader is one of the most iconic characters in Pokemon.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes Misty

While the Game Freak RPGs were a massive hit, the anime adaptation in 1997 helped propel the series into a worldwide phenomena. The show followed protagonist Ash Ketchum and his friends – which included Gym Leader Misty.

Prolific cosplayer Elle ‘supersailorvirgo‘ went viral after bringing the heroine to life on Instagram. The artist nailed the heroine’s iconic outfit, which includes a yellow tank top and red suspenders that clip onto her shorts.

Adorably, Elle captured Misty’s love of Water ‘mon by sitting on top of a detailed Lapras float. The creative photoshoot is made all the more perfect as the artist posed at the beach with an ocean shoreline crashing behind her.

In another shot posted to social media, Elle sat next to the Lapras prop and depicted the Gym Leader training the popular Gen I monster.  The picture also shows off how she faithfully mirrored Misty’s iconic look with her red hair styled into a ponytail, as well as her striking eyes.

While Misty has not been featured in recent mainline games, fans of the red-haired Gym Leader finally got to face off against her again in the 2019 release Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, which was a remake of Gen I.

In 2021, Pokemon celebrates its 25th anniversary with multiple celebrations including a new Snap title in April. Despite making its debut decades ago, players around the world still can’t get enough of the Nintendo franchise.