Valkyrae steals the show on Halloween with superb Valorant Viper cosplay - Dexerto

 Valkyrae steals the show on Halloween with superb Valorant Viper cosplay
Cosplay

Valkyrae steals the show on Halloween with superb Valorant Viper cosplay

Published: 1/Nov/2020 6:51 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 8:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Valkyrae next to Valorant's Viper
Twitter: Valkyrae / Riot Games

Valkyrae might be famous for her awesome streams, but she’s officially set the world on fire after slipping into a phenomenal cosplay of Viper from Valorant to celebrate Halloween.

People like to celebrate Halloween in their own way. Typically, you’ll see them take on a more traditional spooky outfit. Something like a ghoul, monster, skeleton, or even a character from their favorite horror movie.

However, it’s becoming more common for people to dress up as characters from video games too, especially ones with dark and somber themes. 

Viper is one of the few characters from Valorant who falls into that category. Described as a chemist gone mad, she is a predator on the battlefield who uses poisonous chemicals to control and ultimately kill her prey.

Valkyrae Valorant Viper Cosplay
Riot Games
Viper is an agent who uses poison and acid to control the battlefield.

Rachell Hofstetter, better known as Valkyrae, is one of the most popular variety streamers on YouTube. She already has millions of followers and subscribers across all platforms. 

However, she’s about to attract a whole lot more after nailing one of the best Viper cosplays we have ever seen.

“Viper from Valorant this year,” she wrote. “Happy Halloween!” Fans and followers have been pouring in ever since, professing their love and adoration for her outfit.

Valkyrae’s Twitter post has been skyrocketing in numbers. However, her initial post on Instagram is doing even better. Inevitably, it’s bound to set the world on fire since the cosplay is absolutely stunning from head to toe.

The mask, the gloves, the utility belt, and the outfit all look like the real deal. The knife and even the poison being emitted from her palm are a nice touch as well.

Valkyrae Valorant Viper Cosplay
Twitter: Valkyrae
Valkyrae gives her fans a better look at the knife and belt.

The best part, however, has to be the green eyes. It’s hard to tell whether they’re contact lenses or an after-effect. Either way, they round out the cosplay to be as complete and polished as it could be.

It’s no surprise that the cosplay was made by Stella Chuu, who is a master of the craft with hundreds of thousands of followers across social media. Valkyrae made sure to give her a lot of credit.

Still, a cosplay piece is as much about the wearer as it is the creator. Valkyrae wore it to perfection and made it even better than it already was.

WWE’s Zelina Vega flawlessly cosplays Kitana from Mortal Kombat

Published: 31/Oct/2020 13:00

by Georgina Smith
Zelina Vega next to Kitana from Mortal Kombat
Instagram: Zelina Vega / Midway Games

Share

Mortal Kombat wwe zelina vega

WWE wrestler Zelina Vega has done it again and pulled another stunning cosplay out of the bag, looking every bit the part of Kitana from Mortal Kombat in the latest of her fantastic cosplays.

Zelina Vega, real name Thea Trinidad, has more than dabbled in the cosplay scene before. In the past we’ve seen her recreate a fabulous poolside D.Va from Overwatch and a stunning Jinx from League of Legends.

She’s a hugely popular pro-wrestler working under WWE, but clearly has a dedication for gaming and the gaming community which she expresses via her detailed cosplays, and even streams a huge variety of games on Twitch.

This time around she decided to give Mortal Kombat a go, one of the most popular fighting games globally. The games have featured a series of playable characters, each with their own unique look and personality that has proven to be a ripe opportunity for cosplayers looking to recreate their favorites from the game.

Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay reveal image

Zelina Vega’s Kitana

Despite being over 10,000 years old, Kitana looks very young. In battle, she primarily utilizes her steel fans as a weapon, her lightning-fast technique and powerful abilities rendering her a formidable foe.

Zelina has fantastically recreated Kitana’s aesthetic in her cosplay. The whole image has a midnight blue cast, the soft moon in the background perfectly illuminating the finer details of her costume. The creative image was taken by Daniel Forero and edited by Ryan Sims.

The dark blue of her mask and headdress tie in exactly with her gloves, intricate light blue markings crawling down the side of her forearm.

In a matching blue, fabric drapes down from the shorts at her waist down to the floor in the center of her body, mimicking Kitana’s exactly. Long boots stretch up to her thighs and give Zelina the character’s powerful look.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Kitana without the metal fans that are equally as gorgeous as they are dangerous, Zelina holding them in a captivating pose and tying the look together completely.

There’s no doubt that Zelina did a fantastic job of recreating this popular Mortal Kombat character, and fans of her cosplay are keenly awaiting the next character she decides to embark on next.