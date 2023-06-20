Fortnite leak reveals another Witcher crossover starring Ciri

A Fortnite dataminer uncovered files that show another Witcher crossover is on the way, this time starring Ciri.

Fortnite’s first Witcher collaboration went live earlier this year, introducing a Geralt of Rivia skin inspired by the character’s appearance in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The crossover also added a Geralt-centric loading screen, Igni Sign emote, Steel Sword, and more. But Fortnite players wouldn’t mind seeing more from the world of the Witcher.

And it seems Epic Games has recognized as much, based on newly datamined information shared by a reliable Fortnite leaker. A certain Lady of Space and Time may soon drop onto the Island, as well.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite leak indicates a Witcher crossover starring Ciri is incoming

Trusted Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has discovered an encrypted Fortnite x Witcher collab that points to an upcoming Ciri-centric release. A Banner icon depicting Ciri’s countenance sits at the center of the dataminer’s findings.

In a subsequent Twitter post, iFireMonkey noted that the second Witcher crossover will come with “two creative islands.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Apparently, fans can also expect Ciri to launch with a Glider, though what it will involve is anyone’s guess. (Geralt’s glider was an inflatable version of his beloved horse, Roach.)

Article continues after ad

Since Epic has yet to announce Fortnite’s next Witcher crossover, there’s no word on when exactly Ciri will join the fun.

However, the update could coincide with the release of the Netflix show’s third season, the first volume of which will begin streaming on Thursday, June 29.

And the last half of The Witcher Season 3 won’t premiere until next month on Thursday, July 27. The precedent set by previous brand collaborations suggests Ciri could make her Fortnite debut sometime in the coming weeks.