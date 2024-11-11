Dragon Age: The Veilguard Bellara romance guide – Dialogue choices & gifts

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s Bellara is the kindhearted, excitable, and talkative Veil Jumper companion everyone adores – but with the right choices, she can adore you back too.

Romance is such a key part of Dragon Age, whether it’s the first game or The Veilguard, players are always keen to fall in love with their chosen companion. However, as it is in real life, falling in love is no walk in the park (though it does often start that way). Romance takes time, effort, and in terms of games, a guide with all the right choices.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re looking to fall in love with the adorable Bellara in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, here’s exactly how to do it.

How to romance Bellara

Romancing Bellara, as is the same with all the Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions, can take a lot of time. However, if you follow the below steps, you’ll be able to fall in love as quickly as you can:

Article continues after ad

Give her a gift.

Complete her Companion questlines.

Flirt with her at every opportunity.

Choose the right dialogue options.

Give Bellara the Elven Frog Figurine





One of the best, and arguably the easiest ways to increase your relationship with Bellara is by giving her a gift. To do this, you need to find the right merchant and the right gift.

Article continues after ad

Bellara’s gift is an Elven Frog Figurine and can be found with the Veil Jumper merchant in Arlathan. Head over to the location and look for an elven woman with short red hair. She’ll be selling the relatively cheap Gift, which will have the description that the item is “sure to please any elven explorer.”

We recommend buying this early on and giving it to Bellara in the Lighthouse. She’ll say thank you and you’re relationship will improve.

Article continues after ad

Complete her Companion questlines & add her to your team

Companions are best romanced when they have a high approval rating with the player, so you’ll want to add them to your team whenever you head out on a mission. As you fight, complete quests, and choose the right dialogue options, you’ll increase your approval with Bellara.

Article continues after ad

While doing this, you’ll want to prioritize her Companion quests when they appear. So you know what they are, we’ve listed them all below:

Article continues after ad

Echoes of the Past

The Demon’s Bargain

Hummingbird’s Lament

Through the Shadows

The Forest of Spirits

For more details on the adventures themselves, check out our section on all her Companion quests.

Flirt with her

Dexerto / Bioware

During the course of the game and the quests you take part in, you’ll be able to speak to Bellara, when you do this, you need to look out for every romance option available to her.

These are highlighted by large red hearts, as seen in the image above. They don’t appear all the time, but when they do, you’ll need to choose these over anything else.

Article continues after ad

Choose the right dialogues

When the romance option isn’t available, players will need to choose the right dialogue whenever Bellara is engaged in the conversation or you’re speaking with her directly.

The best rule of thumb is to try and be as kind and understanding as you can towards the people around you, especially Bellara.

Article continues after ad

Bellara loves honesty in general interactions, validation for her opinions and when she geeks out, and sentimental whenever you need to express empathy. Keep kind, put her first, and be empathetic and you’ll be fine.

Article continues after ad

Bellara approval dialogue choices

Dexerto / Bioware

Whether you’re going through the game’s many quests or Bellara’s specific Companion adventures, choosing the right dialogues is imperative.

So, we’ve listed all the best options that grant approval from Bellara in the table below:

Quest Best Dialogue Options In Entropy’s Grasp The Dalish are priority. Shadows Crossing Leave him here. Shadows Crossing Whatever it takes. Sea of Blood There’s got to be another way. A Warden’s Best Friend I love scandal. Blood of Arlathan How about the Veil Jumpers? Blood of Arlathan Good fighting today. When Plans Align We’ll find a way. The Smuggled Relic Case (in the Lighthouse) You’re smart. You’ve got this. The Smuggled Relic Case (in the Lighthouse) I like your rambling. Echoes of the Past You picked me! Echoes of the Past For you? Anytime. The Siege of Weisshaupt Let’s be reasonable. The Siege of Weisshaupt (in the Lighthouse) Keep being you. Fire and Ice Arlathan makes sense. Fire and Ice (in the Lighthouse) I know. I’m worried. Fire and Ice (in the Lighthouse) Back at you. Hummingbird’s Lament (in the Lighthouse) I’m here for you. Hummingbird’s Lament (in the Lighthouse) I’m sure.

As previously mentioned, you’ll want to choose kindness, understanding, and empathy towards Bellara and your other Companions.

On top of this, choose to prioritize the Veil Jumpers and Arlathan whenever the opportunity arises, this will put you in great stead with Bellara.

Article continues after ad

All Bellara companion quests

Dexerto / Bioware

Along with choosing the correct dialogue and bringing Bellara along on your adventures, you’ll need to complete her Companion quests whenever they come up.

Her companion quests are as follows:

Echoes of the Past

The Demon’s Bargain

Hummingbird’s Lament

Through the Shadows

The Forest of Spirits

Echoes of the Past is one of the first Companion quests you’ll complete with Bellara and it tasks you with helping her check the condition of some Artifacts, all while having a heart-to-heart and learning more about her past. For this quest, you’ll want to choose “You Picked me!” when Bellara is creating the teams, and “For you? Anytime.” shortly after.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Demon’s Bargain happens shortly after The Siege of Weisshaupt questline and tasks you and Bellara with locating the missing Veil Jumpers lost around Arlathan Forest. During the quest, choose the “How could you?” option and you’ll increase more favor with Bellara.

Hummingbird’s Lament will be available after The Demon’s Bargain and Unwanted Guest. During this, players will need to help Bellara convince her brother to leave Anaris’ service, which is by no means an easy task. Most notably, this quest lets you lock in on your romance with Bellara. To do so, choose “I’m here for you.” and “I’m Sure.” when back in the Lighthouse.

Article continues after ad

Through the Shadows is a tricky puzzle Companion Quest that takes place in Arlathan. During the quest, you’ll be focusing on stopping Anaris with the help of Bellara. Complete it, support Bellara, and you’ll be on your way to keeping that romance.

Article continues after ad

The Forest of Spirits is a touching questline that has you and Bellara say goodbye to her brother. It takes place in Arlathan and has you lighting the three braziers to lay Cyrian to rest. You have the option to flirt with her by saying “You shouldn’t have to.” but every other dialogue has no approval impact.

Article continues after ad

Then, with all the Companion quests, gifts, and choices made, you’ll be able to commit to a full relationship with Bellara.

While falling in love with the Veil Jumper, be sure to check out how to romance Lucanis, in case you want to mix it up a little. Or take a look at the rest of the game’s many loveable companions for all your fighting, and romancing needs.