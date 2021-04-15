Re:Zero cosplayer wins fans’ hearts with beautiful Rem outfit - Dexerto

No matter if you’re Team Rem, Team Emilia, or Team Ram ⁠— all Re:Zero fans can appreciate this beautiful cosplay by ‘musedreaming,’ who took on the blue-haired maid of the Roswaal household in style.

There’s no doubt that Re:Zero fans are hungry for more content after the end of Season 2 Part 2. There’s potentially a third season on the way, but don’t expect to hear any news on that front for a while.

Until then, you have three choices: Rewatch the anime, maybe read the light novels, or admire some great works of art by fans to relive the nostalgia.

Advertisement

If cosplay is your thing, then you should definitely check out this wonderful outfit by ‘musedreaming‘ of her self-proclaimed “best girl.”

It’s a simple take on the reserved housemaid of the Roswaal family, but it’s won the hearts of thousands over.

Read More: Avatar cosplayer moves with the tide as Fire Nation Katara

The maid outfit is perfectly tailed for Muse, adorned with all the frills and ties. Plus, who can forget Rem’s signature blue hair with the parted fringe and the purple flower headpiece.

Like we said at the top, it’s not the most complex of cosplays. However, there’s always beauty in the simple things, and if you’re a Re:Zero fan waiting for some news on Season 3, then this tidbit of creativity should help scratch that itch.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rin♡ (@musedreaming)

Speaking of Season 3, a renewal of the franchise hasn’t been locked in yet.

With plenty of source material to go off though ⁠— and plenty of fans like Muse waiting ⁠— it’d be a shock if it didn’t get a third season.