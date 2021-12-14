Pokemon cosplayer goes viral with jaw-dropping Garchomp outfit

A Pokemon cosplayer has gone ridiculously viral with their incredible full-body Garchomp costume, which was inspired by the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon is one of the most beloved pop culture franchises in the world, so it’s no surprise that there’s a legion of dedicated fans waiting to deliver their best cosplay whenever a new game is released – but this has to be one of the best we’ve seen so far.

Cosplayer Willow Creative previously impressed Pokemon fans with their epic Mewtwo outfit, so when Brilliant Diamond and Shing Pearl were announced, they knew they needed to pull something amazing out of the bag to celebrate its launch.

And who better to cosplay as than Garchomp, the Sinnoh region’s premier pseudo-Legendary? In a video shared to Reddit – which has almost 50k upvotes! – Willow can be seen posing in a full-body Garchomp suit, and it’s blown fans away.

Willow told Dexerto that the Garchomp costume took nine days to make – at one point they ran out of blue fleece fabric as it required more than they expected – and it was completed just after Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were released.

“The costume is made with upholstery foam and I used the application Pepakura, which is used to make 3D paper figures, to create a real-life scale pattern to fit me,” they explained when talking about the creative process.

“The upholstery foam pieces were glued to a bodysuit, and then fleece was sewn over it as a skin, mostly by hand,” Willow continued. “I’ve put zippers in the wrists, feet, and back to easily get into the costume, and velcro was used to be able to remove the fins.”

Willow said the costume does get “quite warm” when wearing it, but added: “It is very easy to take off and put on by myself, so taking a break is not a problem.”

This is the fifth Pokemon costume that Willow has created, joining their existing Pokemon team of Mewtwo, Lucario, Zeraora, and Blaziken, so they’ll be ready to take on the Elite Four in no time.

As for what’s next? “I’m currently making a Cynthia cosplay,” Willow told us, “so I can ask a friend to do a photoshoot with me in the style of the Champion of the Gen 4 games.”

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for that one – and you can, too, if you follow Willow over on Instagram and Twitter!

In the meantime, make sure you check out our cosplay home page for more impressive costumes of all your favorite characters.