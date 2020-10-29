 Persona 5 cosplayer steals hearts as Ann Takamaki - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Persona 5 cosplayer steals hearts as Ann Takamaki

Published: 29/Oct/2020 23:43

by Brent Koepp
Atlus / Instagram: @tniwe

Share

Persona 5

A talented cosplayer brought Persona 5’s Ann Takamaki to life. The artist went viral on Instagram after transforming into the character’s Phantom Thief alter ego, Panther.

The Persona franchise originally made its debut back in 1996 on the PlayStation. However, the series became a mainstream success in 2016 with its fifth entry. Players and critics couldn’t get enough of its story about the Phantom Thieves.

The PlayStation 4 title was such a hit that it even got an ultimate edition called Royal in March. Celebrating the beloved release, a skilled cosplayer brought the RPG’s heroine Ann Takamaki to life with a jaw-dropping costume. 

Ann in persona 5
Sega / Atlus
The popular heroine is one of the main characters in Persona 5.

Persona cosplayer steals hearts as Panther

The story centers on a group of misfit high school students who acquire supernatural powers. The group ends up calling themselves the Phantom Thieves, and learn how to steal the desires of corrupt adults to change their hearts.

Cosplayer Vlada ‘tniwe’ transformed into popular character Ann Takamaki, whose alter ego is Panther. Incredibly, the artist faithfully captured the heroine’s iconic red bodysuit – which is designed after a feline.

Holding the Ann’s signature whip in her left hand, Vlada accurately re-created the character’s pose from the RPG. She even included little details in the picture, such as the warning police tape that pops up during the battle victory screen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by V is for Vlada✌️ (@tniwe) on

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer gave fans a full view of her latex costume. The cosplay is so true to the game that it even includes the tail which hangs off the end of her back zipper.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by V is for Vlada✌️ (@tniwe) on

The cosplayer also posed for a close-up shot, nailing Takamaki’s look effortlessly. The artist perfectly captured her blonde braided hair which is styled in ponytails. Her striking blue eyes peer out as she lifts the mask off her face.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by V is for Vlada✌️ (@tniwe) on

In 2020, Persona 5 got a new edition called Royal. The remaster not only included a whole new character, but greatly expanded the game’s dungeons and boss fights.

The Atlus franchise has continued to explode in popularity. For the PlayStation 5’s launch, the 2016 title is included in the new PlayStation Plus collection. 

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm