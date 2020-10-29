Persona 5 cosplayer steals hearts as Ann Takamaki - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer brought Persona 5’s Ann Takamaki to life. The artist went viral on Instagram after transforming into the character’s Phantom Thief alter ego, Panther.



The Persona franchise originally made its debut back in 1996 on the PlayStation. However, the series became a mainstream success in 2016 with its fifth entry. Players and critics couldn’t get enough of its story about the Phantom Thieves.

The PlayStation 4 title was such a hit that it even got an ultimate edition called Royal in March. Celebrating the beloved release, a skilled cosplayer brought the RPG’s heroine Ann Takamaki to life with a jaw-dropping costume.

Persona cosplayer steals hearts as Panther

The story centers on a group of misfit high school students who acquire supernatural powers. The group ends up calling themselves the Phantom Thieves, and learn how to steal the desires of corrupt adults to change their hearts.

Cosplayer Vlada ‘tniwe’ transformed into popular character Ann Takamaki, whose alter ego is Panther. Incredibly, the artist faithfully captured the heroine’s iconic red bodysuit – which is designed after a feline.

Holding the Ann’s signature whip in her left hand, Vlada accurately re-created the character’s pose from the RPG. She even included little details in the picture, such as the warning police tape that pops up during the battle victory screen.

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer gave fans a full view of her latex costume. The cosplay is so true to the game that it even includes the tail which hangs off the end of her back zipper.

The cosplayer also posed for a close-up shot, nailing Takamaki’s look effortlessly. The artist perfectly captured her blonde braided hair which is styled in ponytails. Her striking blue eyes peer out as she lifts the mask off her face.

In 2020, Persona 5 got a new edition called Royal. The remaster not only included a whole new character, but greatly expanded the game’s dungeons and boss fights.

The Atlus franchise has continued to explode in popularity. For the PlayStation 5’s launch, the 2016 title is included in the new PlayStation Plus collection.