My Hero Academia cosplayer attends U.A. High as Ochako Uraraka - Dexerto

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on popular character Ochako Uraraka. The artist’s incredibly detailed outfit perfectly captures the heroine’s school look.

My Hero Academia originally made it debut as a manga, though it was its anime adaptation in 2016 that made it a cultural phenomena. Viewers around the world couldn’t get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

A cosplayer made waves on social media after bringing one of the show’s most popular characters, Ochako Uraraka, to life. The skilled artist depicts the character’s school spirit with stunning costumes that will be sure to leave fans of the series in awe.

My Hero Academia cosplayer pulls off perfect Uraraka school look

The anime largely focuses on the students of Class 1-A. One of the most beloved characters in the series is the lovable Ochako. The heroine has the ability to manipulate gravity, and can float in the air.

Bringing the anime protagonist to life, cosplayer ‘alexy_sky_’ shared her epic My Hero Academia costume. The artist posed as Uraraka in her U.A. High school uniform which she wears throughout the show.

Alexy perfectly mirrored the character’s gray blazer jacket, as well as the red tie that sits on top of her white shirt. The outfit is full of details, from the blue-green stripe trimming, to the golden buttons.

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer re-created Ochako’s signature pose by holding her hand out. In the series, the character’s quirk allows her to make anything she touches weightless – including foes.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Alexy also created the student’s blue and white patterned gym school uniform as well. Not only are the cosplayer’s costumes insanely accurate, she also nails the character’s look – capturing her short and pointy eyebrows, as well as her bob haircut.

Despite making its anime debut back in 2016, My Hero Academia has continued to explode in popularity around the world. The show’s diverse cast of colorful characters has made it a massive hit.

The animated adaptation wrapped up its fourth arc in April. Those wanting to watch the series can catch all episodes on Funimation and Crunchyroll. For everything we know about Season 5, check out our guide here.