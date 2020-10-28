 My Hero Academia cosplayer attends U.A. High as Ochako Uraraka - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer attends U.A. High as Ochako Uraraka

Published: 28/Oct/2020 17:49

by Brent Koepp
ochako uraraka my hero academia cosplay
Crunchyroll / Instagram: @alexy_sky_

Share

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on popular character Ochako Uraraka. The artist’s incredibly detailed outfit perfectly captures the heroine’s school look.

My Hero Academia originally made it debut as a manga, though it was its anime adaptation in 2016 that made it a cultural phenomena. Viewers around the world couldn’t get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks. 

A cosplayer made waves on social media after bringing one of the show’s most popular characters, Ochako Uraraka, to life. The skilled artist depicts the character’s school spirit with stunning costumes that will be sure to leave fans of the series in awe.

my hero academia screenshot
Crunchyroll / Bones
The bubbly heroine is one of the most popular characters in the 2016 anime.

My Hero Academia cosplayer pulls off perfect Uraraka school look

The anime largely focuses on the students of Class 1-A. One of the most beloved characters in the series is the lovable Ochako. The heroine has the ability to manipulate gravity, and can float in the air.

Bringing the anime protagonist to life, cosplayer ‘alexy_sky_’ shared her epic My Hero Academia costume. The artist posed as Uraraka in her U.A. High school uniform which she wears throughout the show.

Alexy perfectly mirrored the character’s gray blazer jacket, as well as the red tie that sits on top of her white shirt. The outfit is full of details, from the blue-green stripe trimming, to the golden buttons. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_) on

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer re-created Ochako’s signature pose by holding her hand out. In the series, the character’s quirk allows her to make anything she touches weightless – including foes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_) on

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Alexy also created the student’s blue and white patterned gym school uniform as well. Not only are the cosplayer’s costumes insanely accurate, she also nails the character’s look – capturing her short and pointy eyebrows, as well as her bob haircut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_) on

Despite making its anime debut back in 2016, My Hero Academia has continued to explode in popularity around the world. The show’s diverse cast of colorful characters has made it a massive hit.

The animated adaptation wrapped up its fourth arc in April. Those wanting to watch the series can catch all episodes on Funimation and Crunchyroll. For everything we know about Season 5, check out our guide here.

Cosplay

Bleach cosplayer transforms into exotic Arrancar warrior Nelliel Tu

Published: 28/Oct/2020 6:13 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 10:06

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bleach Cosplay Nelliel Tu
Instagram: @juliannedarlen / Viz Media

Share

Bleach

Bleach cosplays are all the rage these days, especially with the anime picking up where it left once again, but one cosplayer has generated a lot of buzz on social media with a fierce but adorable Nelliel Tu cosplay.

Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck, better known as Nel, is one of the more eccentric characters in bleach. She’s first introduced as an adorable but quirky Arrancar child with hazel eyes and green hair.

Initially, she believes Soul Reapers are evil and the sworn-enemies of her kind. However, she quickly becomes attached to Ichigo Kurosaki and follows him around in his quest to find Las Noches.

Eventually, she returns to her true adult form with a curvaceous figure and long waving hair. It was a surprise that many fans didn’t expect. It made her more cool, calm, collected, and intelligent, and also made her immensely more powerful.

However, in spite of all that, she still retained her child-like affection and innocence. The unexpected transformation into an adult made her one of the most interesting characters on the show.

Bleach Cosplay Nelliel Tu
Viz Media
The unexpected moment Nelliel Tu transformed from a child to an adult.

A cosplayer named Julianne Darlen has taken her adoration of Nelliel Tu to the next level. She rocked an amazing outfit that captured the moment Nelliel Tu transforms from a child into an adult.

The green robe she was wearing tore and contoured to her shapely complexion. Her hair green grows longer as well, although the half a skull on her head remains in-tact. Julianne Darlen re-created it to perfection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julianne Darlen (@juliannedarlen) on

The level of detail in the skull is incredible. It’s almost an exact match to the one in the show. The shape and eyes are spot on and it even has the same fracture. But let’s not forget about the shades of green in her hair and in the outfit, which couldn’t be more perfect either.

The red make-up smeared across her face was a nice touch as well. It looks exactly like Nelliel Tu’s trademark scar.

Julianne Darlen hasn’t missed a thing in this cosplay. She even included a second shot with a different expression, showcasing Nelliel Tu’s conflicting innocence and strength.

All in all, it was an incredible piece. It’s already drawn a lot of attention on social media, and it’s bound to gain even more as time goes on.