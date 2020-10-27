Darling in the Franxx cosplayer goes viral as real life Zero Two - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer made waves on Instagram after bringing Darling in the Franxx protagonist Zero Two to life. The artist’s transformation into the anime heroine will leave fans of the series in awe.

Darling in the Franxx made its explosive debut in 2018, and became the breakout anime of the year. The hit project was a joint collaboration between popular creators CloverWorks and Studio Trigger.

To celebrate the series, prolific cosplayer Zekia ‘aru.rinh’ created an insanely accurate costume of the show’s lead protagonist. Her faithful portrayal of the pink-haired heroine is so good, she truly becomes the real life Zero Two.

Cosplayer goes viral as real life Zero Two

The anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are on the verge of extinction from monsters called Klaxosaurs. To fight back, pilots control massive mechs called Franx, which need two people to operate. The most powerful character in the series is the half human hybrid, Zero Two.

Popular cosplayer Zekia ‘aruh.rinh’ went viral on social media after sharing her transformation into the heroine. Photographer ‘lostdumplings‘ captured the artist posing in the character’s signature red and white pilot bodysuit.

Zekia faithfully portrayed Zero Two’s iconic look, which includes her flowing pink hair and headband which covers her two red horns. The anime protagonist has the objects growing out of her head as a result of having Klaxosaur blood in her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zekia (@aru.rinh) on Mar 3, 2018 at 9:21am PST

In another shot posted to Instagram, aruh.rinh recreated a popular scene from Episode 7 where the characters go to the beach. Standing in a white bathing suite, she depicted Zero Two standing front of the ocean in a gorgeous picture taken by ‘muze.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zekia (@aru.rinh) on Jul 2, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the artist also created a third costume of the heroine. In the story, the pilots attend an academy and wear school uniforms. Zekia posed for ‘shutterfoo‘ while sitting on a set of stairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zekia (@aru.rinh) on May 25, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

The talented cosplayer has gone viral several times before, as her incredibly detailed costumes bring popular animes to life. In October, Zekia captured hearts of Demon Slayer fans with her adorable Nezuko in a box outfit.

Despite coming out in 2018, Darling in the Fraxx has already become a wildly popular franchise. Those wanting to see what all the hype is about can catch it now on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.