 Darling in the Franxx cosplayer goes viral as real life Zero Two - Dexerto
Cosplay

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer goes viral as real life Zero Two

Published: 27/Oct/2020 17:33 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 18:23

by Brent Koepp
darling in the franxx zero two cosplay
Crunchyroll / Instagram: @aru.rinh

Darling in the Franxx

A talented cosplayer made waves on Instagram after bringing Darling in the Franxx protagonist Zero Two to life. The artist’s transformation into the anime heroine will leave fans of the series in awe.

Darling in the Franxx made its explosive debut in 2018, and became the breakout anime of the year. The hit project was a joint collaboration between popular creators CloverWorks and Studio Trigger.

To celebrate the series, prolific cosplayer Zekia ‘aru.rinh’ created an insanely accurate costume of the show’s lead protagonist. Her faithful portrayal of the pink-haired heroine is so good, she truly becomes the real life Zero Two.

darling in the franxx zero two screenshot
Crunchyroll / CloverWorks / Trigger
The popular anime features enigmatic character Zero Two.

Cosplayer goes viral as real life Zero Two

The anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are on the verge of extinction from monsters called Klaxosaurs. To fight back, pilots control massive mechs called Franx, which need two people to operate. The most powerful character in the series is the half human hybrid, Zero Two.

Popular cosplayer Zekia ‘aruh.rinh’ went viral on social media after sharing her transformation into the heroine. Photographer ‘lostdumplings‘ captured the artist posing in the character’s signature red and white pilot bodysuit.

Zekia faithfully portrayed Zero Two’s iconic look, which includes her flowing pink hair and headband which covers her two red horns. The anime protagonist has the objects growing out of her head as a result of having Klaxosaur blood in her.

 



 



In another shot posted to Instagram, aruh.rinh recreated a popular scene from Episode 7 where the characters go to the beach. Standing in a white bathing suite, she depicted Zero Two standing front of the ocean in a gorgeous picture taken by ‘muze.’

 



 



As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the artist also created a third costume of the heroine. In the story, the pilots attend an academy and wear school uniforms. Zekia posed for ‘shutterfoo‘ while sitting on a set of stairs.

 



 



The talented cosplayer has gone viral several times before, as her incredibly detailed costumes bring popular animes to life. In October, Zekia captured hearts of Demon Slayer fans with her adorable Nezuko in a box outfit.

Despite coming out in 2018, Darling in the Fraxx has already become a wildly popular franchise. Those wanting to see what all the hype is about can catch it now on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 23:06

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi vs OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP vs Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm