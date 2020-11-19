 Overwatch cosplayer gets Play of the Game as perfect D.Va - Dexerto
Overwatch cosplayer gets Play of the Game as perfect D.Va

Published: 19/Nov/2020 0:47

by Brent Koepp
hendoart d.va overwatch cosplay
Blizzard Entertainment / Instagram: @hendoart

D.Va

An Overwatch cosplayer made waves on Twitter after sharing her stunning transformation into D.Va. The talented artist shared her love for the character with a mind-blowing costume after BlizzCon 2020 was cancelled.

Despite only releasing in 2016, Overwatch has already cemented itself as one of the most popular multiplayer shooters of all time. Players around the world have fallen in love with the title’s gameplay and cast of characters.

Prolific cosplayer Sarah ‘Hendoart’ Hendo celebrated the game’s popular Tank hero, D.Va, by bringing her to life with an epic costume. The artist made waves after creatively showcasing her outfit she made for the now-cancelled BlizzCon 2020.

Screenshot of Overwatch character D.Va
Blizzard Entertainment
The Korean heroine is one of the most popular characters in Overwatch.

Overwatch cosplayer’s BlizzCon 2020 D.Va costume

First launched in 2005, BlizzCon has been a major event in the game’s industry for the last 15 years. Unfortunately Blizzard Entertainment’s annual event was cancelled this year, which has had an impact on many cosplayers who had made incredible costumes for the convention.

Not letting her work go to waste, popular artist HendoArt shared her incredible D.Va outfit on Twitter. Creatively, she admitted in a tweet that she had gone to a Home Depot parking lot to shoot photos of her recreation of the Tank hero. “No BlizzCon this month so I shot DVa in a Home Depot Parking lot,” her post read.

Hendo posed as D.Va while wearing her signature blue and white bodysuit. Her uniform is full of accurate details, from the bright pink trimming, to the bunny logo emblazoned across her chest. She also mirrored the Korean’s facepaint that sits under her eyes, while wearing the iconic headset over her ears.

Despite the makeshift photoshoot, the popular artist truly shines as the Overwatch heroine. If nothing else, the post is a good example of how an incredible cosplay can bring a character to life – regardless of the location that it is showcased at.

While BlizzCon was sadly cancelled this year, fans of the developer still have a lot to be excited for in 2021. Overwatch 2, which was first announced at the annual event in 2019, is rumored to drop sometime in the coming months.

Demon Slayer cosplayer’s adorable take on Kanao Tsuyuri steals hearts

Published: 18/Nov/2020 21:14 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 21:17

by Brent Koepp
Kanao Tsuyuri demon slayer cosplay
Ufotable / Instagram: @seeuxiaorou

Demon Slayer

A talented cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on Demon Slayer’s beloved heroine Kanao Tsyuri. The artist adorably captures the character’s look.

Demon Slayer was not only the breakout anime series of 2019, but has quickly become a cultural phenomena. The series is so popular, its 2020 film Mugen Train is on track to become Japan’s highest-grossing movie of all time.

Viewers around the world have fallen in love with its dark story, and Studio Ufotable’s jaw-dropping animation. To celebrate the hit show, a skilled cosplayer brought popular character Kanao Tsuyuri to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Screenshot of Kanao Tsuyuri in hit 2019 anime Demon Slayer.
Crunchyroll / Ufotable
Demon Slayer has become a massive hit around the world since its 2019 anime debut.

Demon Slayer cosplayer becomes real life Kanao Tsuyuri 

While the show mainly centers around Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, new characters are introduced to viewers in the latter half of Season 1. The protagonist siblings eventually meet Kanao after joining the Demon Slayer corps.

Cosplayer ‘seeuxiaorou’ made waves on Instagram after sharing her transformation into the popular heroine. The artist posed as the anime character while holding Tsyuri’s iconic blue and pink katana sword. 

SeeU absolutely nailed Kanao’s look, perfectly recreating her black Demon Slayer corps uniform, including the white cape which drapes across her shoulders. The cosplayer looks so much like the anime swordsman, it almost looks like a screenshot from the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SeeU (@seeuxiaorou)

Demon Slayer originally made its debut as a manga back in 2016. Created by Koyoharu Gotoge, the dark story became a hit in the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. However, it was its anime adaptation by Studio Ufotable that made it a worldwide phenomenon. 

Fans anticipating more of the series are in luck as it returned in October with the release of the Mugen Train film in Japan. The movie will bridge Season 1 and 2, and is set to hit US theaters sometime in early 2021. Those looking to catch up can watch all episodes on Funimation and Crunchyroll. 