Overwatch cosplayer gets Play of the Game as perfect D.Va - Dexerto

An Overwatch cosplayer made waves on Twitter after sharing her stunning transformation into D.Va. The talented artist shared her love for the character with a mind-blowing costume after BlizzCon 2020 was cancelled.

Despite only releasing in 2016, Overwatch has already cemented itself as one of the most popular multiplayer shooters of all time. Players around the world have fallen in love with the title’s gameplay and cast of characters.

Prolific cosplayer Sarah ‘Hendoart’ Hendo celebrated the game’s popular Tank hero, D.Va, by bringing her to life with an epic costume. The artist made waves after creatively showcasing her outfit she made for the now-cancelled BlizzCon 2020.

Overwatch cosplayer’s BlizzCon 2020 D.Va costume

First launched in 2005, BlizzCon has been a major event in the game’s industry for the last 15 years. Unfortunately Blizzard Entertainment’s annual event was cancelled this year, which has had an impact on many cosplayers who had made incredible costumes for the convention.

Not letting her work go to waste, popular artist HendoArt shared her incredible D.Va outfit on Twitter. Creatively, she admitted in a tweet that she had gone to a Home Depot parking lot to shoot photos of her recreation of the Tank hero. “No BlizzCon this month so I shot DVa in a Home Depot Parking lot,” her post read.

Hendo posed as D.Va while wearing her signature blue and white bodysuit. Her uniform is full of accurate details, from the bright pink trimming, to the bunny logo emblazoned across her chest. She also mirrored the Korean’s facepaint that sits under her eyes, while wearing the iconic headset over her ears.

No BlizzCon this month so I shot DVa in the a Home Depot parking lot ✌ pic.twitter.com/1IfG8EYC2N — HendoArt (@HendoArt) November 18, 2020

Despite the makeshift photoshoot, the popular artist truly shines as the Overwatch heroine. If nothing else, the post is a good example of how an incredible cosplay can bring a character to life – regardless of the location that it is showcased at.

Read More: Evangelion cosplayer goes viral as real life Asuka Langley Soryu



While BlizzCon was sadly cancelled this year, fans of the developer still have a lot to be excited for in 2021. Overwatch 2, which was first announced at the annual event in 2019, is rumored to drop sometime in the coming months.