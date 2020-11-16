 Evangelion cosplayer goes viral as real life Asuka Langley Soryu - Dexerto
Evangelion cosplayer goes viral as real life Asuka Langley Soryu

Published: 16/Nov/2020 18:52

by Brent Koepp
evangelion asuka cosplay
Studio Khara / Instagram: @himee.lily, @niniel.ph

Neon Genesis Evangelion

A talented cosplayer made waves online after they brought Neon Genesis Evangelion’s lead heroine, Asuka Langley, to life with an insanely accurate costume. 

Perhaps one of the most influential animes of all time, Neon Genesis Evangelion made its debut in 1996. The Studio Gainax Mecha series was adapted from a manga written by Yoshiyuki Sadamoto.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the animation, by transforming into the show’s lead heroine Asuka Langley. The artist looks so much like the beloved pilot, it’s almost as if she’s flown out of the screen.

Screenshot of Asuka Langley in hit anime Neon Genesis Evangelion.
Studio Khara / Gainax
Asuka is one of the main pilots in the hit Mecha anime.

Evangelion cosplayer becomes real life Asuka

The show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have to fight off large creatures called Angels. To combat the monsters, characters like Asuka connect their nervous system to bio-mechs called Evangelions.

Cosplayer ‘himee.lily’ went viral on social media after sharing her true-to-life take on the heroine. Photographer ‘niniel.things‘ captured the Italian-based artist posing as Langley in her iconic red pilot uniform.

Himee’s costume brought Asuka’s bodysuit to life, and it is full of accurate detail. Not only does it have the green light that runs across her neckline, it also has the number two written above her chest which identifies her as the “Second Child” of Unit-02.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 月の 比売 🐇🌙 (@himee.lily)

The cosplayer also nailed the heroine’s signature look, faithfully mirroring her auburn hair which is tied up into twin ponytails that run down her back. The shot could easily be mistaken from a scene from the show, as the artist also captures Langley’s mannerisms by recreating her pose and facial expressions from the anime.

Evangelion originally made its debut as a manga, before being adapted into a TV show. The original story was meant to be a companion piece to the anime series which released a year later under the creator’s own studio.

The groundbreaking Mecha story celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020. Despite coming out decades ago, the franchise is still as popular as it’s ever been and continues to be a fan-favorite in the cosplay community.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer ignites inferno as Azula

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Momo Keki / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayers love dressing up as their favorite heroes from the show, but one cosplayer decided to mix it up and give Azula, one of the major villains, some love.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has some of the best characters ever created, but none are as cruel and manipulative as Azula. She’s an incredibly powerful firebending prodigy who would do anything to elevate her power, even if it means turning her back on loved ones.

However, beneath her cold exterior and evil motives lies a poor girl with deep-seated emotional issues. It stems back to the fact she was raised by her stern father and always exceeded his high expectations.

Azula becomes increasingly unstable throughout the story, to the point where she has a complete emotional breakdown. It’s a sad story that earns her pity and sympathy from other characters, as well as fans of the show.

Nickelodeon
Azula is relentless in her pursuit of Team Avatar.

Even though Azula is one of the main antagonists and a complicated character, some fans are drawn to her. They acknowledge her keen intellect and incredible power and understand she became the way she did due to an unfortunate upbringing.

A cosplayer named Momo Keki is one of those fans. In the past, she dressed up as My Hero Academia’s Todoriki Shouto and Katsuki Bakugo. Now, she stepped into Azula’s shoes and cosplayed the fiery princess to perfection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💖🍑Momo🍑💖 (@momo.keki)

Momo Keki’s outfit is faultless from head to toe. It starts with the Fire Lord crown on her head, nestled on top of a wig that looks like the real deal. Then, it includes Azula’s trademark eyebrows, eyelashes, and makeup, as well as her red and black Fire Nation uniform.

It can sometimes be challenging to replicate the finer details, but this outfit has it all. However, what makes it even better is the pose, expression, and overall attitude on her face. It feels like you’re seeing Azula in real-life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💖🍑Momo🍑💖 (@momo.keki)

Of course, most people would be afraid to come face-to-face with Princess Azula. She’d make them bow down and pay their respects or burn them to a cinder. 

Still, even those who dislike her as a character have to admit that Momo Keki’s cosplay was magnificent.