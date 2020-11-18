Demon Slayer cosplayer's adorable take on Kanao Tsuyuri steals hearts - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on Demon Slayer’s beloved heroine Kanao Tsyuri. The artist adorably captures the character’s look.

Demon Slayer was not only the breakout anime series of 2019, but has quickly become a cultural phenomena. The series is so popular, its 2020 film Mugen Train is on track to become Japan’s highest-grossing movie of all time.

Viewers around the world have fallen in love with its dark story, and Studio Ufotable’s jaw-dropping animation. To celebrate the hit show, a skilled cosplayer brought popular character Kanao Tsuyuri to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Demon Slayer cosplayer becomes real life Kanao Tsuyuri

While the show mainly centers around Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, new characters are introduced to viewers in the latter half of Season 1. The protagonist siblings eventually meet Kanao after joining the Demon Slayer corps.

Cosplayer ‘seeuxiaorou’ made waves on Instagram after sharing her transformation into the popular heroine. The artist posed as the anime character while holding Tsyuri’s iconic blue and pink katana sword.

SeeU absolutely nailed Kanao’s look, perfectly recreating her black Demon Slayer corps uniform, including the white cape which drapes across her shoulders. The cosplayer looks so much like the anime swordsman, it almost looks like a screenshot from the show.

Demon Slayer originally made its debut as a manga back in 2016. Created by Koyoharu Gotoge, the dark story became a hit in the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. However, it was its anime adaptation by Studio Ufotable that made it a worldwide phenomenon.

Fans anticipating more of the series are in luck as it returned in October with the release of the Mugen Train film in Japan. The movie will bridge Season 1 and 2, and is set to hit US theaters sometime in early 2021. Those looking to catch up can watch all episodes on Funimation and Crunchyroll.