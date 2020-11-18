 Demon Slayer cosplayer's adorable take on Kanao Tsuyuri steals hearts - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer’s adorable take on Kanao Tsuyuri steals hearts

Published: 18/Nov/2020 21:14 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 21:17

by Brent Koepp
Kanao Tsuyuri demon slayer cosplay
Ufotable / Instagram: @seeuxiaorou

Share

Demon Slayer

A talented cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on Demon Slayer’s beloved heroine Kanao Tsyuri. The artist adorably captures the character’s look.

Demon Slayer was not only the breakout anime series of 2019, but has quickly become a cultural phenomena. The series is so popular, its 2020 film Mugen Train is on track to become Japan’s highest-grossing movie of all time.

Viewers around the world have fallen in love with its dark story, and Studio Ufotable’s jaw-dropping animation. To celebrate the hit show, a skilled cosplayer brought popular character Kanao Tsuyuri to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Screenshot of Kanao Tsuyuri in hit 2019 anime Demon Slayer.
Crunchyroll / Ufotable
Demon Slayer has become a massive hit around the world since its 2019 anime debut.

Demon Slayer cosplayer becomes real life Kanao Tsuyuri 

While the show mainly centers around Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, new characters are introduced to viewers in the latter half of Season 1. The protagonist siblings eventually meet Kanao after joining the Demon Slayer corps.

Cosplayer ‘seeuxiaorou’ made waves on Instagram after sharing her transformation into the popular heroine. The artist posed as the anime character while holding Tsyuri’s iconic blue and pink katana sword. 

SeeU absolutely nailed Kanao’s look, perfectly recreating her black Demon Slayer corps uniform, including the white cape which drapes across her shoulders. The cosplayer looks so much like the anime swordsman, it almost looks like a screenshot from the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SeeU (@seeuxiaorou)

Demon Slayer originally made its debut as a manga back in 2016. Created by Koyoharu Gotoge, the dark story became a hit in the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. However, it was its anime adaptation by Studio Ufotable that made it a worldwide phenomenon. 

Fans anticipating more of the series are in luck as it returned in October with the release of the Mugen Train film in Japan. The movie will bridge Season 1 and 2, and is set to hit US theaters sometime in early 2021. Those looking to catch up can watch all episodes on Funimation and Crunchyroll. 

Anime

Attack on Titan Season 4 new trailer drops as final battle approaches

Published: 18/Nov/2020 14:57

by Daniel Megarry
Attack on Titan season 4 teaser
MAPPA

Share

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is approaching the end, and a new teaser gives us a preview of what we can expect from the show’s final season.

After launching in 2013, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan has become one of the most popular shows of all time. It follows the story of Eren Yeager and his friends, Mikasa and Armin, as they attempt to take down the fearsome Titans that wreaked havoc on their hometown.

When Season 3 ended last year, it was revealed that the upcoming Season 4 would be the show’s last outing. The action will kick off on December 7, 2020, and naturally, anticipation for the anime’s looming return is at fever pitch.

Wit Studio / Production I.G
Attack on Titan will come to an end after Season 4

The first TV spot for Attack on Titan’s fourth season has debuted online, and it teases the action that’s coming in the show’s sure-to-be-stunning conclusion. There’s titans raining from the sky – a pretty terrifying sight – and more from our hero Eren and the Scout Regiment.

What will happen in Attack on Titan Season 4?

It’s expected that the new season will follow a new cast of characters who exist in the enemy land of Marley, before leading into the highly-anticipated final battle between the Eldians and those who have kept them captive for decades.

As previously announced, Season 4 will bring Eren and his team’s story to a close. While fans are understandably upset that this is the final season, it’s nice to know that the Attack on Titan team will get to provide a proper conclusion on their own terms.

Back in May, fans got their first look at Season 4 with the release of a mind-blowing trailer, although its original October release schedule was pushed back to December due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. The animation process will this time be handled by MAPPA instead of WIT Studio, who worked on the first three seasons.

While we patiently wait for Attack on Titan to return to our screens on December 7, 2020, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Season 4 – including plot details and casting – right here.