 Overwatch cosplayer fires shots as incredible real-life Ashe - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Overwatch cosplayer fires shots as incredible real-life Ashe

Published: 5/Nov/2020 16:09

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer Lexi Pro next to Overwatch's Ashe
Instagram: _lexipro / Blizzard

Share

Ashe Overwatch

A remarkably talented Overwatch cosplayer has done an excellent job of recreating the game’s favorite gunslinger Ashe, looking as stunningly powerful as the popular character.

Overwatch’s broad cast of characters with detailed backstories have captured the attention of fans across the globe. Each character has a unique personality with an equally individual aesthetic to go along with it, and this has proven to be excellent inspiration for many cosplayers.

Ashe is one character who has inspired some fantastic costume recreations. The leader of the Deadlock Gang is a gunslinger who utilizes her sharp shot to deal damage to the opposing team, and certainly serves as a formidable foe.

Overwatch's Ashe and B.O.B
Blizzard
Ashe is a popular Damage character in the game.

Her western-biker aesthetic has an effortless charm, though recreating it in real-life is certainly a huge feat, with some intricate aspects of the outfit that are difficult to match to the original. However cosplayer Lexi Pro did an insanely good job of putting herself in Ashe’s shoes – literally.

Her knee-high boots are laced up with metallic string, a dazzling contrast to the dark black of the shoes. Her brown leather pants are topped with gold plates that add to the western style and have her looking ready for battle.

Her fitted white shirt and red tie are topped with a sleeveless leather jacket for that cool biker look, but the mechanical aspect is continued with the shoulder brace on one arm, looking just like Ashe’s original outfit.

Her silver hair is styled sleekly with a stunning flick at the end, which immaculately contracts her bright red lips and matching contacts. She even has Ashe’s mole dotted in the exact same place by her lip.

And of course to complete the look, Lexi Pro holds the gunslinger’s classic rifle, the Viper, in her hands. The gun is the finishing touch, and makes this cosplayer look exactly like Ashe does in the game.

This stunning recreation of one of the game’s popular characters has certainly been a resounding success, and has thoroughly impressed Overwatch fans.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer dresses up as pro hero Miruko

Published: 5/Nov/2020 4:07 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 4:17

by Alan Bernal
my hero academia
Bones / juvartsy

Share

My Hero Academia

The My Hero Academia fan base has dug up countless cosplays covering U.A. High School’s most popular students, but sometimes the community gives a special shout to professional talent like Miruko.

As one of the pro heroes of the series, Rumi Usagiyama, aka Miruko, doesn’t always show up in the spotlight episode to episode. But the hero empowered with the abilities of a rabbit has been fan-favorite, even with limited exposure.

While past designs have paid homage to series-regulars like Toga or Midoriya, cosplayer Julianna ‘juvartsy’ showed off a cosplay based on the rabbit hero that is a perfect rendition of the anime.

Unlike other intricate or wild designs that some of MHA characters could have, Miruko has a much simpler design for her hero costume. Her white leotard has trims of purple and a yellow crescent moon design over chest.

In the anime, she can also be seen with two large metal plates around her waist, a hero-tool that likely allows her to make full use of her rabbit-inspired powers.

Though her cosplay isn’t outfitted with heavy metal accessories, juvartsy still brought most of the elements to play with the design she used.

While Miruko looks like someone who’s always down to rumble, the cosplayer brought a calmer aesthetic to the character. Though she managed to outfit herself as the hero to a T, even donning the character’s red eyes that she’s known for.

In fact, juvartsy has been known to cosplay as popular MHA icons like Toga, Todoroki, and even Bakugo as well as characters from other beloved franchises.

With the next season of the My Hero Academia anime soon on the way, cosplayers are going to be all-hands on deck to celebrate the latest releases for the critically-acclaimed series.

Even though Miruko is one of the top heroes in the MHA story, series-regulars usually get more love from the fan base in regards to how many people dress up as them.

As the next chapter of the anime is almost upon us, we’ll see if we get to see more of Miruko that will surely result in more cosplayers dressing up as the Rabbit Hero.