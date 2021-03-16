Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer pilots mechs as perfect Asuka Langley - Dexerto

An Evangelion cosplayer shared her epic Asuka Langley Soryu costume on Instagram. The artist’s stunning true-to-life take on the heroine will leave fans of the classic anime in awe.

Originally making its debut in 1995, Neon Genesis Evangelion is now considered an anime classic. Its groundbreaking sci-fi story has influenced and helped shape the mecha genre decades after it ended.

A skilled cosplayer celebrated the show’s lead heroine, Asuka Langley, by bringing her to life with an incredibly detailed outfit. She looks so much like the protagonist, it’s almost as if the pilot has flown out of the screen.

Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer stuns as Asuka Langley

The classic series takes place in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo and follows the para-military group, NERV. Members of the team, such as Asuka, pilot mechs called Evangelion’s to fight back against destructive creatures called Angels.

Cosplayer ‘Bizarre Deer‘ made waves on social media after brining Langley to life with her recreation. The artist teamed up with photographer ‘nikita_cryev_photo‘ who captured her posing in the heroine’s iconic pilot uniform.

The duo faithfully recreated Asuka controlling her Evangelion unit while sitting in her pilot seat inside the machine. The stunning image could easily be mistaken for a screenshot from an official live adaptation as the cosplay star absolutely nailed Langley’s iconic look.

In another shot shared to her social media, Bizarre_Deer gave viewers a closer look at just how insanely detailed her outfit actually is. The artist’s recreation of Asuka’s bodysuit is made completely of red latex, and even has individual parts cut out such as her shoulder pads, and wrist guards.

Despite being over two decades old, Neon Genesis Evangelion is still one of the most popular anime of all time. Viewers around the world still can’t get enough of its gripping science fiction story and epic mecha battles.

The series is so popular, it’s had multiple spin-offs over the years as well as an HD remake. Those wanting to check it out from the beginning are in luck as Netflix currently has the original 1995 season on their streaming platform right now.