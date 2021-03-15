Darling in the Franxx cosplayer fights Klaxosaurs as Zero Two - Dexerto

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her jaw-dropping transformation into Zero Two. The talented artist’s perfect recreation of the Studio Trigger heroine will leave fans of the anime in awe.

Despite only making her debut in 2018, lead Darling in the Franxx protagonist, Zero Two, has already become an anime icon. Viewers around the world can’t get enough of the fierce character, and she has quickly grown into a fan favorite in the cosplaying community as well.

Popular star ‘meggiicosplay‘ made waves on social media after bringing the show’s beloved lead to life with her insanely accurate costume. The artist’s faithful recreation is so good, it’s almost as if the pink-haired heroine has walked out of the screen and into the real world.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer goes viral as Zero Two

Darling in the Franxx was the surprise breakout hit of 2018. A joint project between Clover Works and Studio Trigger, the series told the tale of a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is on the brink of destruction from creatures called Klaxosaurs. Children such as protagonist Zero Two pilot mechs to fight the evil threat.

Prolific star Meggii went viral on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on the anime heroine. The artist posed as the character wearing her iconic red bodysuit. Unlike other cosplays, her signature uniform here is recreated using latex and has intricate parts such as the wings on her back.

The meticulously detailed portrayal of the anime protagonist is brought together by Meggi’s ability to faithfully capture Zero Two’s unique look. She perfectly mirrored the character’s piercing cyan gaze, which is accentuated by the red-winged eyeliner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡♡♡Meggii Kohai!♡♡♡ (@meggiicosplay)

In another shot posted to her Instagram in March 2021, the cosplayer gave viewers a better look at just how accurate her costume actually is to the 2018 show.

The artist teamed up with ‘atlis.co‘ who created a life-size prop of Zero Two’s iconic horned headband. In the series, the heroine is half-human, while also sharing the blood of Klaxosaurs. As a result she has two red horns which stick out on top of her scalp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡♡♡Meggii Kohai!♡♡♡ (@meggiicosplay)

Although Darling in the Franxx had a massive explosion in popularity, so far at the time of writing there has been no word on whether a second season or more content is in the works.

Those interested in seeing what all the hype is about are in luck as the beloved series can actually be watched right now on anime streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.