WandaVision cosplayer transforms herself into mind-boggling Scarlet Witch - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer transformed herself into Wanda Maximoff, better known as the Scarlet Witch, from WandaVision, and the outfit, which she created in three days, is absolutely sensational.

Wanda Maximoff, better known as the Scarlet Witch, stole the show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her popularity snowballed to the point where she finally got her own television series, WandaVision. The first season just wrapped up, and it’s already a smash-hit.

The premise is simple: three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda and Vision are trying to live a normal suburban life and keep their identities hidden. But as the plot moves forward, they realize something fishy is going on.

Advertisement

The Scarlet Witch has always been a popular choice in the cosplay community. However, WandaVision’s success has made the flame shine even brighter. A cosplayer named Mads already has an impressive series of cosplays. But she decided to give the Scarlet Witch a crack, and she absolutely nailed it.

“This little cosplay speedrun was so fun. [I] never imagined myself as Wanda, but I love it so much,” she said. This is my first MCU cosplay and I made it in [three] days. I am so damn proud.”

Read More: Darling in the Franxx cosplayer fights Klaxosaurs as Zero Two

Mads managed to make the cosplay using high-density foam primed with black hexflex and painted using acrylic paint and metallic pigments. It looks amazing, and the fact she somehow pulled it off in three days is insane.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mads (@madsfive)

The cosplay captures every little detail of Wanda Maximoff’s new Scarlet Witch costume. It includes everything from the crimson crown, armor, and gloves, to the black pants and shiny silver belt buckle.

It’s flawless from head to toe, and that’s why it’s pulling thousands of likes on social media. Fans have described it as amazing, incredible, and outstanding, and their praise is well-deserved.