Evangelion creator remaking classic franchise in new anime movie

Hideaki Anno is back working on anime, but don’t worry, it’s not another reboot of Evangelion. Instead he’s going back to his roots.

Neon Genesis Evangelion solidified Hideaki Anno into one of the most respected and revered creators in filmmaking. Spawning an incredible anime show and several of the best anime movies ever, it’s a franchise beloved by many – even if it’s a little hard to figure out by times.

Since Rebuild of Evangelion finished in 2021, he’s been working in live-action, making Shin Godzilla, Shin Ultraman, and Shin Kamen Rider. His next project, though, is a new movie that returns to animation, and it’s something close to his heart.

He’s remaking Space Battleship Yamato, a film based on the ’70s anime and manga. As he puts it, without encountering that series, we might not have Evangelion now.

“If I hadn’t encountered Space Battleship Yamato 50 years ago, I don’t think I would be who I am today,” he said, adding that it’s his goal to help other generations enjoy the property like he has.

“I want to express my gratitude, respect, and gratitude to all the staff and cast of Yamato, and spend the rest of my life creating as many interesting works as possible that combine new and old, so that I can leave Space Battleship Yamato for future generations.”

Studio Khara, Hideaki’s company through which he produced the Rebuild movies, is handling production, and release is currently set for 2025. This production will run in parallel to the existing Yamato remake, the next of which arrives in Japanese cinemas November 22, 2024.

It may be disappointing that Hideaki isn’t working on something original again just yet, but the freedom Yamato provides as a universe offers a huge plethora of possibilities. If nothing else, it’ll be fascinating to see what he does with something not set on Earth.

