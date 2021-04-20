Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer defends humanity as Asuka Langley - Dexerto

A Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer made waves on Instagram with her true-to-life take on Asuka Langley. The talented artist transformed into the classic anime heroine with her insanely accurate costume.

Making its original debut in 1995, Evangelion would go on to become one of the most influential animes of all time. The sci-fi epic helped shape the mecha genre even decades after it aired its final episode.

Popular cosplayer Anastasia ‘ulichan‘ Galuzina celebrated the groundbreaking show by bringing its lead heroine, Asuka Langley, to life. The artist looks so much like the fierce pilot, it’s almost as if she’s flown out of the screen.

Evangelion cosplayer becomes real life Asuka Langley

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the series follows lead protagonist Shinji Ikari who moves to Tokyo-3. The teenager joins para-military group Nerv where he fights alongside a pilot named Asuka. The teenagers control giant mechs to fight off creatures called Angels.

Cosplayer Ulichan brought the heroine to life with a series of stunning pictures on Instagram. The skilled artist posed as Langley, wearing the anime character’s iconic red bodysuit made by ‘andromeda_latex‘. The insanely detailed recreation is not only made entirely out of latex, but features individual parts layered onto it such as her circular wrist guards.

Photographer ‘ph_mosienko’ captured her mirroring Asuka’s stance from the show. Anastasia also perfectly nailed her signature orange twin-ponytail hair, including the red clips that sit on top of her head.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the artist teamed up with fellow cosplayer ‘lili_erlih‘ who depicted the adult version of Asuka with an eyepatch. The creative photo shows both the past and present versions of the anime heroine meeting up.

Despite airing over two decades ago, Neon Genesis is still one of the most popular animes of all time. The groundbreaking show has been a major influence on not only mecha-based stories, but the sci-fi genre in general.

Those wanting to check out the original 1995 series are in luck as streaming service Netflix currently has the entirety of season one on its platform. Funimation and Crunchyroll also have the series newer seasons and the remake.