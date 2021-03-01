Demon Slayer cosplayer stuns as glamorous Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji - Dexerto

A Demon Slayer cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her transformation into Mitsuri Kanroji. The talented artist’s incredibly accurate take on the Love Pillar will leave fans of the anime in awe.

Demon Slayer was not only the breakout anime of 2019, but the popular series has grown into an absolute cultural phenomenon. So much so, that its first theatrical film Mugen Train, which debuted in October 2020, is already the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan.

Advertisement

Fans around the world can’t get enough of its vibrant characters such as Mitsuri Kanroji. A skilled cosplayer celebrated the heroine by bringing her to life with a true-to-life costume. She looks so much like her, it’s almost as if the Love Pillar has slashed her way out of the screen.

Demon Slayer cosplayer stuns as real-life Mitsuri Kanroji

While the majority of season one focuses on Kamado siblings Tanjiro and Nezuko, the final episodes introduced viewers to the Demon Slayer Corps. The organization is home to the world’s deadliest swordsmen called Pillars who can control their breath to unleash immense powers. Representing “love” is Mitsuri Kanroji.

Advertisement

Russian cosplayer ‘Faritio‘ brought the heroine to life with her incredibly detailed costume which she shared on Instagram. Photographer ‘jaywanmei‘ captured the artist posing in the character’s iconic black and white corps uniform while wielding her iconic blue and pink-hilted katana.

Read More: RE Village cosplayer captivates fans as Alcina Dimitrescu



Faritio perfectly recreated Kanroji’s signature attire, perfectly mirroring her open blouse, black pleated skirt, and her white and gold-trimmed belt buckle around her waist. The artist even accurately portrayed the quirky look by depicting her pink and green braided hair, as well as the black dots which sit under each eye.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faritio (@faritio.ri)

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the Russian artist also teamed up with ‘white_beetle_studio‘ to recreate Mitsuri’s Love Breathing fighting technique. In the series, the heroine’s deadly katana twists into waves as she strikes her foes down. The gorgeous photo shows the artist capturing the attack style with a moon in the backdrop.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faritio (@faritio.ri)

Demon Slayer has transcended from being just a popular anime show and has quickly become of Japan’s most popular properties. Fans around the world are obsessed with Studio Ufotable’s animated adaptation of the 2016 manga, and can’t wait for its second season.

Advertisement

Read More: Evangelion cosplayer pilots her mech as Asuka



Those wanting to see what all the hype is about are in luck as they can watch the groundbreaking series right now on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation. The English Dub was also added to Netflix in February.