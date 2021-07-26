Demon Slayer cosplayer floats like butterfly as Insect Pillar Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kochu has been a popular choice among Demon Slayer cosplayers for a long time now, but it’s hard to find one that looks more striking than Trinity’s illustrious take on the character.

It’s a well-known fact that Demon Slayer fans can’t get enough of Insect Pillar Shinobu Kocho. It could have something to do with the bright and bubbly demeanor she has towards friends and allies, along with her angelic and graceful appearance.

But at the same time, it could be the intense rage she has towards the demons she slays and the immense power she displays when dispatching them. Either way, there’s something about her that people love, and it’s not hard to see why.

Shinobu’s popularity as a character has trickled over into the cosplay world, too. We’ve seen her brought to life many times now, and each one is as good as the next. However, a cosplayer named Trinity, also known as raintea.cos on Instagram, made a resounding statement with her incredible take.

Not only did she nail every aspect of the hair and outfit, but she also captured the ambiance and grace that make the character so special, thanks to a bit of help from talented photographer wesley_kyoku, whose camerawork and lighting helped make it look all the more vibrant.

“This was one of the first photos I got back from Hashiracon,” she said. “This haori is my favorite part of her costume, and I’m so proud of myself for custom tailoring and lining it, and this shows it off. Also, I LOVE pink.”

Trinity had big shoes to fill, given how many awesome Shinobu cosplays there are floating around on the internet. However, she hit the ball right out of the park, and her 1,200+ followers on social media couldn’t agree more.

It’s also not the only amazing piece she’s done. She has also dished up picture-perfect transformations into other characters, including Full Metal Alchemist’s Edward Elrich, and My Hero Academia’s Momo Yaoyorozu.

If you want to support Trinity’s cosplay work, you can do so by clicking here.