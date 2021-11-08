My Hero Academia cosplayer races into battle as mighty female Izuku Midoriya

Sakuraflor, a popular cosplayer with 750,000 followers on TikTok, stunned fans with a magnificent transformation into Izuku Midoriya, the unwitting star of My Hero Academia.

Izuku Midoriya is, by far, the most popular character in My Hero Academia, according to community polls. It’s no surprise since he’s the main protagonist of the show.

However, his selfless nature and iron play a big part, too.

Cosplayers can’t seem to get enough of him, either. He’s a popular choice within the community. As a result, we’ve seen amazing cosplays of him pop up left, right, and center. Each one is incredible in its own way.

Sakuraflor, a cosplayer with an enormous following on TikTok, decided to slip into his shoes, too. She already stunned us by cosplaying other popular characters, including Keigo ‘Hawks’ Takami and Nejire Hado.

But as impressive as those previous cosplays were, her take on Izuku Midoriya might be the best one yet. “I love Deku so much!” she said. “He’s such a precious bean, so cosplaying him always brings me so much joy.”

That passion and joy can be seen in the quality of the cosplay. She captured every little detail, from his iconic green hair to the armor-clad hero costume, mask, red sneakers, and more. It’s perfect from head to toe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakuraflor (@sakuraflorr)

My Hero Academia is currently between seasons. Season 5 ended on September 25, 2021, and Season 6 is expected to arrive in mid-to-late 2022.

In the meantime, though, fans can enjoy the My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission movie, which follows Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki as they try to stop a terrorist organization.