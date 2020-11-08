Bleach cosplayer flash-freezes the competition as ice-cold Rukia Kuchiki - Dexerto

Bleach fans love Rukia Kuchiki for her blunt and level-headed personality, but one cosplayer has gone above and beyond to bring her to life in the most incredible way.

Rukia Kuchiki is the first character introduced in Bleach, and the one responsible for awakening Ichigo Kurosaki’s soul-reaper powers. It happened after she transferred her own to save him from a Hollow.

It’s an action that lands her in hot water with her own kind, which kick-starts one of the all-time greatest anime and manga arcs.

Rukia Kuchiki is one of the most adored characters in the storyline. She has plenty of hilarious and heart-warming moments as her friendship with Ichigo Kurosaki grows. She also becomes a formidable ally, with many strengths and few weaknesses.

A cosplayer named Alexandra Golod, better known as Latte_French on Instagram, froze the hearts of her followers after she slipped into a soul-reaper kimono and brought Rukia Kuchiki into existence.

It’s one of her many amazing cosplays, but it really stood out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Golod (@latte_french) on Nov 2, 2020 at 2:54am PST

Alexandra’s cosplay gets everything right, from the hair and outfit to the katana and pose. However, what makes it even better is the life-like background and the awesome effect of her soul-slayer.

Rukia Kuchiki’s soul-slayer is called Sode no Shirayuki, and when she tells it to dance, it comes to life and lets her perform a series of ice-based abilities.

This picture alone would have been impressive enough. However, she posted another one several days later. But this time, she cosplayed Rukia Kuchiki in a captain’s uniform, which happens much later in the story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Golod (@latte_french) on Nov 5, 2020 at 3:40am PST

The level of detail is impressive from head to toe. The white captain’s robe stands out the most, but even the sandals look like the real deal. Again, the after-effects and the background are a nice touch as well.

Alexandra Golod absolutely nailed her re-creation of Rukia Kuchiki. It’s no surprise that she also happens to be her favorite Bleach character. The passion and adoration really shine through.

There’s something special about paying respects to dedicated cosplayers and acknowledging them for their incredible efforts, and Alexandra Golod deserves all the praise.