 Bleach cosplayer flash-freezes the competition as ice-cold Rukia Kuchiki - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Bleach cosplayer flash-freezes the competition as ice-cold Rukia Kuchiki

Published: 8/Nov/2020 4:04

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bleach Rukia Kuchiki Cosplay
Instagram: @latte_french / Viz Media

Share

Bleach Rukia Kuchiki

Bleach fans love Rukia Kuchiki for her blunt and level-headed personality, but one cosplayer has gone above and beyond to bring her to life in the most incredible way.

Rukia Kuchiki is the first character introduced in Bleach, and the one responsible for awakening Ichigo Kurosaki’s soul-reaper powers. It happened after she transferred her own to save him from a Hollow.

It’s an action that lands her in hot water with her own kind, which kick-starts one of the all-time greatest anime and manga arcs.

Rukia Kuchiki is one of the most adored characters in the storyline. She has plenty of hilarious and heart-warming moments as her friendship with Ichigo Kurosaki grows. She also becomes a formidable ally, with many strengths and few weaknesses.

Bleach Rukia Kuchiki Cosplay
Viz Media
Rukia Kuchiki plays an important role in Bleach right out of the gate.

A cosplayer named Alexandra Golod, better known as Latte_French on Instagram, froze the hearts of her followers after she slipped into a soul-reaper kimono and brought Rukia Kuchiki into existence.

It’s one of her many amazing cosplays, but it really stood out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandra Golod (@latte_french) on

Alexandra’s cosplay gets everything right, from the hair and outfit to the katana and pose. However, what makes it even better is the life-like background and the awesome effect of her soul-slayer.

Rukia Kuchiki’s soul-slayer is called Sode no Shirayuki, and when she tells it to dance, it comes to life and lets her perform a series of ice-based abilities.

This picture alone would have been impressive enough. However, she posted another one several days later. But this time, she cosplayed Rukia Kuchiki in a captain’s uniform, which happens much later in the story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandra Golod (@latte_french) on

The level of detail is impressive from head to toe. The white captain’s robe stands out the most, but even the sandals look like the real deal. Again, the after-effects and the background are a nice touch as well.

Alexandra Golod absolutely nailed her re-creation of Rukia Kuchiki. It’s no surprise that she also happens to be her favorite Bleach character. The passion and adoration really shine through.

There’s something special about paying respects to dedicated cosplayers and acknowledging them for their incredible efforts, and Alexandra Golod deserves all the praise. 

Cosplay

Studio Ghibli cosplayer goes viral as Spirited Away’s Chihiro

Published: 6/Nov/2020 20:36

by Brent Koepp
spirited away cosplay studio ghibli
Studio Ghibli / Instagram: @aru.rinh, @fhdskl

Share

Spirited Away

A Studio Ghibli cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing an incredible true-to-life take on Spirited Away’s protagonist, Chihiro Ogino.

Spirited Away hit theaters in July 2001, and forever changed the landscape of anime films. The Hayao Miyazaki-directed project has been critically acclaimed worldwide and won Best Animated Feature at the 2003 Academy Awards. 

A cosplayer celebrated the groundbreaking movie by transforming into its lead protagonist, Chihiro. The artist’s portrayal looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if the heroine stumbled out of the screen and into real life. 

chihiro and haku in spirited away
Studio Ghibli
The kind-hearted protagonist is the star of the hit 2001 film, Spirited Away.

Spirited Away cosplayer becomes Chihiro

The Studio Ghibli film follows 10-year-old girl Chihiro after she is forced to move to a new city with her parents. Reluctant about the change, the protagonist then stumbles into the world of the spirits, and is forced to work at a bathhouse to save her mother and father.

Prolific cosplayer Zekia ‘aru.rinh’ went viral on social media after bringing the young heroine to life with her faithful costume. The artist pulls off the perfect recreation in an Instagram post that’s gathered almost 100,000 likes at the time of writing.

Photographer ‘oyasuminabye’ captured the creator posing in the character’s iconic pink bathhouse work uniform. Zekia perfectly captured the 10-year-old’s look, effortlessly mirroring her brown ponytail hair, and even including the parted bangs that frame each side of her face. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zekia (@aru.rinh) on

Despite being released over 19 years ago, the Miyazaki film is still one of the most influential animes of all time. The story is so beloved, it’s the highest grossing movie of all time in Japan – a record it’s held since its release way back in 2001.

In 2019, Ghibli signed a major deal to bring all of its films to streaming service HBO Max. Those interested in watching Spirited Away can catch it there now, and can also buy it on digital services such as Apple TV.