My Hero Academia cosplayer kicks her enemies as epic Rabbit Miruko - Dexerto

A My Hero Academia cosplayer’s transformation into Rabbit Hero: Miruko made shockwaves on Instagram. The artist’s perfect re-creation of the popular character will leave fans stunned.

My Hero Academia was the breakout anime of 2016. Since its epic debut, the series has exploded into an absolute cultural phenomena. Fans around the world can’t get enough of its story about a high-school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the beloved franchise by sharing her true-to-life take on popular protagonist Rumi Usagiyama. The artist brought the character’s alt ego, Rabbit Miruko, to life with her incredible costume.

My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes true-to-life Miruko

While a wildly popular character in the manga, Miruko was only introduced in Season 4 of the anime adaptation in 2020. The rabbit-based hero became an instant hit after making her animated debut, and quickly trended online after viewers fell in love with her design.

Cosplayer Leira ‘leiracosplays‘ brought the popular heroine to life. The talented artist took a picture of her posing in the hero’s iconic white and purple bodysuit, and put it next to images from the manga to show how accurate her portrayal is.

In the series, Miruko’s quirk has her inheriting traits of a rabbit, which allows her to bounce around and stomp on enemies with her strong legs. Leira captured this aspect by recreating her long ears and her fluffy tail, as well as her flowing white hair which drapes over her shoulders.

Taking her cosplay further, the dedicated artist filmed a video to show fans her depiction of the My Hero Academia protagonist in motion. In the clip, she faithfully mirrors the character’s signature hero pose.

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga in 2014. However it became a worldwide phenomena after it was adapted into an anime by Studio Bones a couple years later.

In 2020, the animated series finished its fourth arc, and will return in 2021 with its fifth season. Those wanting to catch up can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.