Breath of the Wild cosplayer defends Hyrule as stunning Zelda - Dexerto

A Legend of Zelda cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her insanely accurate take on Breath of the Wild’s lead heroine, Zelda. The artist’s re-creation is the perfect way to get in the mood for the newly-released Switch title Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Ever since its debut in March 2017, Breath of the Wild has been considered by many critics and players to be a masterpiece in open-world design. The Nintendo Switch launch title’s groundbreaking gameplay mechanics are still being talked about three years on.

To celebrate the game’s prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which released on November 20, a cosplayer transformed into Zelda with an epic photoshoot. The artist posed with a horse to truly bring the heroine to life like you’ve never seen before.

Epic Zelda Breath of the Wild cosplay

While players take control of Link in Breath of the Wild, Zelda plays a vital role in the game’s dark story. Fans of the fierce heroine will also get their chance to play her in the prequel, Age of Calamity, which hit stores in November.

Cosplayer Adry ‘missflamingo.cosplay’ made waves on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on the character. Photographer ‘gardani_angelica’ captured the artist posing next to a horse, while wearing Zelda’s signature white and brown outfit.

The gorgeous picture could easily be mistaken for a screenshot from the game. Adry nailed the princess’s look, mirroring her long elf-like ears as well as her blonde braided hair. She even cleverly used the limited edition Breath of the Wild Switch case as a prop for the Sheikah Slate, which hangs off her hip.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the cosplayer hopped on top of the horse and depicted the character getting ready to ride into battle in Hyrule. The gorgeous animal used in the photos is owned by’ _justacountry.girl_’. The Instagram post has gathered over 4.8k likes at the time of writing.

Breath of the Wild is so popular that it’s getting a direct sequel in the next couple of years. While the release date has not yet been confirmed, many reports slate the title to be set to release alongside the rumored Switch pro sometime in 2021.

Fans desperate to revisit the game can do so with the musou title Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity which is out now on the Nintendo Switch. The prequel tells the story leading up to the major events of BOTW.