Breath of the Wild cosplayer defends Hyrule as stunning Zelda - Dexerto

Breath of the Wild cosplayer defends Hyrule as stunning Zelda

Published: 20/Nov/2020 18:54

by Brent Koepp
zelda cosplay
Nintendo / Instagram: @missflamingo.cosplay, @mireattimi

Breath of the wild The Legend of Zelda

A Legend of Zelda cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her insanely accurate take on Breath of the Wild’s lead heroine, Zelda. The artist’s re-creation is the perfect way to get in the mood for the newly-released Switch title Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Ever since its debut in March 2017, Breath of the Wild has been considered by many critics and players to be a masterpiece in open-world design. The Nintendo Switch launch title’s groundbreaking gameplay mechanics are still being talked about three years on.

To celebrate the game’s prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which released on November 20, a cosplayer transformed into Zelda with an epic photoshoot. The artist posed with a horse to truly bring the heroine to life like you’ve never seen before.

Screenshot of Zelda running in Nintendo Switch title Breath of the Wild.
Nintendo
Zelda is heavily featured in the 2017 Switch title Breath of the Wild.

Epic Zelda Breath of the Wild cosplay

While players take control of Link in Breath of the Wild, Zelda plays a vital role in the game’s dark story. Fans of the fierce heroine will also get their chance to play her in the prequel, Age of Calamity, which hit stores in November.

Cosplayer Adry ‘missflamingo.cosplay’ made waves on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on the character. Photographer ‘gardani_angelica’ captured the artist posing next to a horse, while wearing Zelda’s signature white and brown outfit.

The gorgeous picture could easily be mistaken for a screenshot from the game. Adry nailed the princess’s look, mirroring her long elf-like ears as well as her blonde braided hair. She even cleverly used the limited edition Breath of the Wild Switch case as a prop for the Sheikah Slate, which hangs off her hip.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the cosplayer hopped on top of the horse and depicted the character getting ready to ride into battle in Hyrule. The gorgeous animal used in the photos is owned by’ _justacountry.girl_’. The Instagram post has gathered over 4.8k likes at the time of writing.

Breath of the Wild is so popular that it’s getting a direct sequel in the next couple of years. While the release date has not yet been confirmed, many reports slate the title to be set to release alongside the rumored Switch pro sometime in 2021.

Fans desperate to revisit the game can do so with the musou title Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity which is out now on the Nintendo Switch. The prequel tells the story leading up to the major events of BOTW.

Kingdom Hearts cosplayer embraces destiny as true-to-life Kairi

Published: 19/Nov/2020 18:48

by Brent Koepp
Square Enix / Instagram: @miciaglo, @roberto_donadello

Kingdom Hearts 3

A Kingdom Hearts cosplayer shared her jaw-dropping transformation into the RPG’s lead heroine Kairi. The artist’s stunning take on the character is the perfect way to celebrate the newly released KH game Melody of Memory.

In 2002, iconic Japanese developer Square Enix surprised fans when they teamed up with Disney for an epic collaboration. Decades later, Kingdom Hearts is still one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the beloved series by recreating Kairi’s entire outfit from scratch. The artist’s insanely detailed hand-sewn costume truly brings the heroine to life like you’ve never seen before.

Kingdom Hearts III screenshot of Kairi.
Square Enix / Disney
The popular heroine has been featured in countless Kingdom Hearts games since 2005.

Kingdom Hearts cosplayer becomes real life Kairi

The epic series begins with best friends Sora, Riku, and Kairi living on Destiny Islands. The group dreams about one day leaving their region and exploring the world. However, the trio are then thrusted into an adventure when they are forced from their homes.

Cosplayer miciaglo ‘Sweet Angel Cosplay’ brought the heroine to life on Instagram when she shared her insanely detailed costume. Photographer ‘colorless_ph’ captured the artist posing as the character with a gorgeous beach backdrop behind her.

Miciaglo re-created Kairi’s look from Kingdom Hearts III which made its debut on the PlayStation 4 in 2019. She perfectly mirrored the RPG lead’s pink and black hoodie, including all of its belts and buttons which the outfits is known for.

In another post, the cosplayer revealed that she hand-stitched the entire costume herself. She uploaded a collage of photos to give viewers a close and in-depth look at just how detailed her work actually is.

Fans of the Disney crossover had to wait nearly 14 years until Kingdom Hearts III dropped. The series has now gotten a new game only a year later with the release of Memory of Melody – with fans breathing a sigh of relief.

The rhythm title made its debut on November 11 on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Its story largely centers on Kairi, as she remembers the entire story across various musical levels.