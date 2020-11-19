 Kingdom Hearts cosplayer embraces destiny as true-to-life Kairi - Dexerto
Cosplay

Kingdom Hearts cosplayer embraces destiny as true-to-life Kairi

Published: 19/Nov/2020 18:48

by Brent Koepp
Square Enix / Instagram: @miciaglo, @roberto_donadello

Kingdom Hearts 3

A Kingdom Hearts cosplayer shared her jaw-dropping transformation into the RPG’s lead heroine Kairi. The artist’s stunning take on the character is the perfect way to celebrate the newly released KH game Melody of Memory.

In 2002, iconic Japanese developer Square Enix surprised fans when they teamed up with Disney for an epic collaboration. Decades later, Kingdom Hearts is still one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the beloved series by recreating Kairi’s entire outfit from scratch. The artist’s insanely detailed hand-sewn costume truly brings the heroine to life like you’ve never seen before.

Kingdom Hearts III screenshot of Kairi.
Square Enix / Disney
The popular heroine has been featured in countless Kingdom Hearts games since 2005.

Kingdom Hearts cosplayer becomes real life Kairi

The epic series begins with best friends Sora, Riku, and Kairi living on Destiny Islands. The group dreams about one day leaving their region and exploring the world. However, the trio are then thrusted into an adventure when they are forced from their homes.

Cosplayer miciaglo ‘Sweet Angel Cosplay’ brought the heroine to life on Instagram when she shared her insanely detailed costume. Photographer ‘colorless_ph’ captured the artist posing as the character with a gorgeous beach backdrop behind her.

Miciaglo re-created Kairi’s look from Kingdom Hearts III which made its debut on the PlayStation 4 in 2019. She perfectly mirrored the RPG lead’s pink and black hoodie, including all of its belts and buttons which the outfits is known for.

In another post, the cosplayer revealed that she hand-stitched the entire costume herself. She uploaded a collage of photos to give viewers a close and in-depth look at just how detailed her work actually is.

Fans of the Disney crossover had to wait nearly 14 years until Kingdom Hearts III dropped. The series has now gotten a new game only a year later with the release of Memory of Melody – with fans breathing a sigh of relief.

The rhythm title made its debut on November 11 on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Its story largely centers on Kairi, as she remembers the entire story across various musical levels.

