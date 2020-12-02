Kill la Kill cosplayer stuns as Studio Trigger heroine Ryuko Matoi - Dexerto

A Kill la Kill cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on protagonist Ryuko Matoi. The artist transformed into the anime heroine with an insanely accurate costume.

Kill la Kill exploded onto the anime scene in 2013, and took viewers by surprise with its over the top story and break-neck speed storytelling. The Studio Trigger show became an instant hit, and is still influential years later.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the serie, by bringing its protagonist Ryuko Matoi to life. The artist’s faithful re-creation is so accurate, it’s almost as if the fierce heroine has slashed her way out of the screen.

Kill la Kill cosplayer’s perfect Ryuko Matoi

The anime wastes no time and opens up with Ryuko discovering the death of her father. Following the clues left behind, the strong-headed protagonist enrolls in Honnōji Academy to find the killer who destroyed her family.

Cosplayer ‘kawaiitsu‘ made waves on Instagram by bringing the heroine to life with an incredible costume. Photographer ‘lina_fk‘ captured the artist posing in the heroine’s navy-blue sailor uniform while wielding a prop of Matoi’s iconic red scissor blade.

In the story, the outfit is actually a living creature called Senketsu. Kawaiitsu faithfully created the entity’s eye in the form of the red and yellow patch which sits under her left collar.

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer gave viewers a closer look at how she captured Ryuko’s signature look. The artist mirrored the protagonist’s blue shoulder-length feathered hair, and even dyed one of the bangs that hang over her face red.

Despite releasing almost a decade ago, Kill la Kill still continues to be a fan favorite. Studio Trigger’s fierce protagonist has become a beloved character that cosplayers love to bring to life.

While there has so far been no talks about a second season, fans can experience the story with new cutscenes in the 2019 fighting game IF. The Bandai developed title lets players relive the series like never before.