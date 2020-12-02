 Kill la Kill cosplayer stuns as Studio Trigger heroine Ryuko Matoi - Dexerto
Cosplay

Kill la Kill cosplayer stuns as Studio Trigger heroine Ryuko Matoi

Published: 2/Dec/2020 20:01

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of anime Kill La Kill protagonist Ryuko Matoi next to cosplayer Kawaiitsu.
Trigger / Instagram: @kawaiitsu, @lina_fk

Kill La Kill

A Kill la Kill cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on protagonist Ryuko Matoi. The artist transformed into the anime heroine with an insanely accurate costume.

Kill la Kill exploded onto the anime scene in 2013, and took viewers by surprise with its over the top story and break-neck speed storytelling. The Studio Trigger show became an instant hit, and is still influential years later.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the serie, by bringing its protagonist Ryuko Matoi to life. The artist’s faithful re-creation is so accurate, it’s almost as if the fierce heroine has slashed her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of Kill La Kill protagonist wrestling with her school uniform.
Studio Trigger / Funimation
The anime’s protagonist has to take on living clothes.

Kill la Kill cosplayer’s perfect Ryuko Matoi

The anime wastes no time and opens up with Ryuko discovering the death of her father. Following the clues left behind, the strong-headed protagonist enrolls in Honnōji Academy to find the killer who destroyed her family.

Cosplayer ‘kawaiitsu‘ made waves on Instagram by bringing the heroine to life with an incredible costume. Photographer ‘lina_fk‘ captured the artist posing in the heroine’s navy-blue sailor uniform while wielding a prop of Matoi’s iconic red scissor blade.

In the story, the outfit is actually a living creature called Senketsu. Kawaiitsu faithfully created the entity’s eye in the form of the red and yellow patch which sits under her left collar.

 

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer gave viewers a closer look at how she captured Ryuko’s signature look.  The artist mirrored the protagonist’s blue shoulder-length feathered hair, and even dyed one of the bangs that hang over her face red.

 

Despite releasing almost a decade ago, Kill la Kill still continues to be a fan favorite. Studio Trigger’s fierce protagonist has become a beloved character that cosplayers love to bring to life.

While there has so far been no talks about a second season, fans can experience the story with new cutscenes in the 2019 fighting game IF. The Bandai developed title lets players relive the series like never before.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.