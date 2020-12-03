Steins;Gate cosplayer studies world lines as Kurisu Makise - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer brought Steins;Gate protagonist Kurisu Makise to life. The talented artist made waves on Instagram after transforming into the red-haired scientist.

While Steins;Gate originally made its debut as a visual novel in 2009, the series’ animated adaptation in 2011 is considered one of the best animes of all time. Its complex sci-fi narrative and diverse cast of characters has connected with viewers around the world.

A cosplayer showed her love for the time travel story by transforming into protagonist Kurisu Makise. The artist’s true-to-life take on the scientist is so perfect, it’s almost as if the heroine has changed world lines and warped out of the screen.

Steins:Gate cosplayer wows as perfect Kurisu Makise

The anime opens with mad scientist Rintarou Okabe discovering a time anomaly involving physicist Kurisu. The heroine eventually joins the protagonist’s makeshift lab, where they discover time travel using a microwave machine and a cellphone.

Cosplayer Leza ‘someonefromrussia’ made waves on Instagram after sharing her perfect re-creation of the red-haired scientist. Photographer ‘dobrolis’ captured the artist posing in the character’s signature outfit which consists of a white shirt, red tie, and black shorts.

The cosplayer showed off the incredible details of her outfit while mirroring a scene from the show where Makise holds a soda drink hilariously called DK Pepper. She even portrayed the heroine’s quirky sense of fashion by wearing her beige jacket around her elbows.

Leza also teamed up with fellow cosplayer ‘dan.aligieri2011’ who looks like the real life version of Okabe. The duo posed back-to-back for photographer ‘kmitenkova’, who shot them re-creating the anime’s iconic opening sequence.

Despite releasing over a decade ago, Steins;Gate is still incredibly popular and influential. The show is often ranked as one of the top best animes of all time by critics and fans.

The franchise was so beloved that it got a second season over seven years later called “Zero”. Fans can catch all episodes now on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.