My Hero Academia cosplayer cheers Midoriya on as adorable Ochako Uraraka - Dexerto

My Hero Academia cosplayer cheers Midoriya on as adorable Ochako Uraraka

Published: 9/Oct/2020 21:28

by Brent Koepp
my hero academia uraraka cosplay
Crunchyroll / Bones / Instagram: @cat_bat_cosplay

My Hero Academia

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing an incredible transformation into Ochako Uraraka. The artist’s adorable take on the anime heroine will be sure to capture fans’ hearts.

My Hero Academia has become an absolute cultural phenomena, as viewers around the world have fallen in love with its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

Celebrating the hit show, prolific cosplayer Krissy ‘cat_bat_cosplay‘ shared her true-to-life take on popular character Ochako Uraraka. The artist’s re-creation of three of the heroine’s outfits will be sure to warm hearts.

uraraka in my hero academia
Bones / Funimation
The popular character wore a cheer outfit during the school’s sports festival.

My Hero Academia cosplayer goes viral as adorable Uraraka

One of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia is the always-bubbly Ochako Uraraka. Her hero moniker is Uravity, as she has the power to make anything she touches weightless by manipulating gravity.

Artist ‘cat_bat_cosplay’ went viral on Instagram when she portrayed one of the heroine’s Season 2 outfits. The artist faithfully re-created the character’s orange, green, and white cheerleader costume which she wore at the sports festival.

Krissy effortlessly nails Ochako’s signature look by mirroring her brown eyes and short bob haircut. She adorably poses as the U.A. High student in her popular cheer uniform.

This isn’t the first time the cosplayer has dressed up as the My Hero Academia protagonist. In September, she showed off her take on the character’s blue and red striped gym outfit.

In another picture, cat_bat_cosplay readies to jump into battle as Uravity. The cosplayer depicted her signature pose, while wearing the heroine’s pink and green bodysuit, including her circle wrist guards.

My Hero Academia originally made its 2014 debut as a manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. However, it became a worldwide phenomena after being adapted into anime in 2016 by studio Bones.

The animation wrapped up its fourth arc in April. For everything we know about its Season 5 return, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

