One Piece cosplayer sails the seas as Trafalgar Law with female twist - Dexerto

A One Piece cosplayer went viral after sharing a stunning transformation into Trafalgar Law. The talented artist brought the pirate captain to life with an incredible female twist.

Ever since its debut in 1997, One Piece continues to be one of the most iconic series from Japan. Decades later, the pirate-themed anime and manga are still getting new chapters.

Celebrating the iconic franchise, prolific cosplayer Krissy ‘sparkle_stache‘ shared her Trafalgar Law costume. The artist’s unique spin on the Surgeon of Death will be sure to leave fans in awe.

Cosplayer creates incredible female Trafalgar Law costume

While One Piece mainly focuses on protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, the popular anime has an extremely diverse cast of characters. One of the most beloved is Trafalgar Law, who is the captain of the Heart Pirates.

Bringing him to life, cosplayer sparkle_stache transformed into the character in a post on Instagram. Photographer ‘jhaasphoto‘ captured the artist re-creating the pirate’s signature pose while holding his cursed sword named Kikoku.

Sparkle faithfully depicted the character’s outfit, which includes his white northern-style fur hat, as well as the iconic heart tattoo that is inked across his chest.

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer gave viewers a better look at all the details that went into creating her One Piece costume. She even drew letters on the back of her fingers to spell out ‘DEATH’ to mimic his hand tattoo.

Channeling the cutthroat’s personality, she grabs the tip of her fur cap while holding their weapon by her side. This is easily one of the best takes we’ve ever seen of the Heart Pirate.

Despite releasing decades ago, One Piece still continues to be one of the most popular mangas in Japan. Its anime adaptation has turned into a worldwide phenomena.

The story is so beloved that Netflix is planning on making it into a live-action drama show with series creator Eiichiro Oda. For everything we know so far about the project, check out our guide here.