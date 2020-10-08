 One Piece cosplayer sails the seas as Trafalgar Law with female twist - Dexerto
One Piece cosplayer sails the seas as Trafalgar Law with female twist

Published: 8/Oct/2020 18:56

by Brent Koepp
one piece trafalgar law cosplay
Funimation / Instagram: @sparkle_stache @

One Piece

A One Piece cosplayer went viral after sharing a stunning transformation into Trafalgar Law. The talented artist brought the pirate captain to life with an incredible female twist. 

Ever since its debut in 1997, One Piece continues to be one of the most iconic series from Japan. Decades later, the pirate-themed anime and manga are still getting new chapters.

Celebrating the iconic franchise, prolific cosplayer Krissy ‘sparkle_stache‘ shared her Trafalgar Law costume. The artist’s unique spin on the Surgeon of Death will be sure to leave fans in awe.

trafalgar law in one piece
Funimation
The medical pirate is one of the most popular characters in One Piece.

Cosplayer creates incredible female Trafalgar Law costume

While One Piece mainly focuses on protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, the popular anime has an extremely diverse cast of characters. One of the most beloved is Trafalgar Law, who is the captain of the Heart Pirates.

Bringing him to life, cosplayer sparkle_stache transformed into the character in a post on Instagram. Photographer ‘jhaasphoto‘ captured the artist re-creating the pirate’s signature pose while holding his cursed sword named Kikoku.

Sparkle faithfully depicted the character’s outfit, which includes his white northern-style fur hat, as well as the iconic heart tattoo that is inked across his chest.

ROOM! 🧊 SO I'm offically all caught up with One Piece. It's such an emotional time I tell you 😭😭 I SWEAR I WILL CONVINCE AT LEAST ONE PERSON TO WATCH ONE PIECE DURING THIS QUARENTINE!!! ALSO Holy balls thank you guys so much for 40k I will plan out a fun giveaway very soon! I cant wait to get back to work on cosplays now that I'm just about fully recovered! OH Im also posting this full set over on OnlyFanzzz 💙 Link is in my highlights. THANK YOU ALL GO WATCH ONE PIECE ☠ . . 📷 @jhaasphoto . . #law #lawcosplay #trafalgar #trafalgarcosplay #trafalgarlaw #trafalgarlawcosplay #lawgenderbend #doctor #opopfruit #onepiece #heartpirates #onepiececosplay #onepiecegenderbend #watchonepiece #pirateslifeforme

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer gave viewers a better look at all the details that went into creating her One Piece costume. She even drew letters on the back of her fingers to spell out ‘DEATH’ to mimic his hand tattoo.

Channeling the cutthroat’s personality, she grabs the tip of her fur cap while holding their weapon by her side. This is easily one of the best takes we’ve ever seen of the Heart Pirate.

Despite releasing decades ago, One Piece still continues to be one of the most popular mangas in Japan. Its anime adaptation has turned into a worldwide phenomena.

The story is so beloved that Netflix is planning on making it into a live-action drama show with series creator Eiichiro Oda. For everything we know so far about the project, check out our guide here.

Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into a monster as Nezuko Kamado

Published: 6/Oct/2020 18:47

by Brent Koepp
demon slayer nezuko cosplay
Crunchyroll / Instagram: @gardeeva_melissa

Demon Slayer

A talented cosplayer became the real life version of Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer. The artist’s mind-blowing re-creation brings the popular anime to life like you’ve never seen before.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, captivating audiences around the world with its dark story and stunning animation. Viewers couldn’t get enough of its story about the Kamado siblings and their quest to avenge their family.

Celebrating the series, a talented cosplayer brought scenes from the show to life with photography and videos. Her insanely accurate costume of Nezuko will be sure to leave fans of the show in awe.

nezuko in demon slayer intro
Crunchyroll / Ufotable
Nezuko is one of the main protagonists in the hit 2019 anime Demon Slayer.

Nezuko cosplay brings Demon Slayer to life

The popular anime doesn’t hold back punches, as it opens with the Kamado family being slayed by creatures. Nezuko survives, but is turned into a demon. The show follows the heroine and her brother Tanjiro as they look for a cure.

Russian cosplayer Melissa ‘gardeeva_melissa‘ brought the cursed protagonist to life with a costume she posted on Instagram. The artist posed next to flowers in the character’s signature pink patterned yukata, and her kimono which drapes over her shoulders.

Melissa faithfully captured Nezuko’s look, perfectly mirroring her flowing black hair, which turns vermillion at the bottom in curls. She even depicted her pale pink eyes, which is the color they change to after the heroine is turned into a demon.

The Demon Slayer cosplayer shared another photo of the outfit and showed off her bamboo gag accessory. In the series, Nezuko uses the item to chew on in order to control her urge to attack humans. Photographer ‘del_phot_o‘ captured the Russian artist biting down on the prop.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Gardeeva created a video portraying the anime protagonist. The cosplayer really does look like Nezuko as she moves her striking pink eyes around.

Demon Slayer fans eagerly waiting for the show’s return are in luck as this October, the anime is getting the theatrical film, Mugen Train. The movie will bridge the gap between Seasons 1 and 2.

For everything we know so far about the upcoming movie, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up can watch the whole series on Crunchyroll and Funimation right now.