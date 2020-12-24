Metroid cosplayer stuns everyone as “holiday edition” Zero Suit Samus

Popular cosplayer ‘i_chios’ has the perfect Zero Suit Samus cosplay for anyone who is in dire need of a much-needed vacation.

Samus Aran is one of Nintendo’s biggest characters and one of its most well-known female protagonists, right up there with Princess Zelda and Peach.

While her armored, space bounty hunter attire may not be the best to wear on a trip to the beach, cosplayer i_chios revamped the character’s Zero Suit look into a tasteful swimsuit that could very well be a costume in Smash Bros.

In a series of photos taken in Thailand, the model poses and stuns fans, showing off her unique take on the character.

The main thing to focus on head-wise is her hair, which undoubtedly matches that of ZSS’s, with flowing blonde locks and even the red tie.

“We all need strength to withstand thesе hard times and not to be stressed,” she captioned a photo of her cosplay, which she dubbed Samus Aran “holiday edition.”

Many fans were impressed with her take on the iconic hero, writing encouraging messages such as “This photo is so good it almost looks like it’s not real.”

This swimsuit version of Samus isn’t the only cosplay i_chios did of her either, having also designed a brilliant take on the standard Zero Suit as well.

The original design for the Zero Suit first debuted in Metroid: Zero Mission on the Gameboy Advance, which was a remake of the first Metroid game on the NES. After escaping from Zebes, space pirates shoot down Samus and strip her of the power suit.

That said, ZSS has become much more popular thanks to her meta viability in Super Smash Bros, having this version of Samus first appear in Brawl.

Aside from Nintendo characters, chios has also cosplayed as 2B from Nier, Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft and Overwatch’s Meka-piloting hero, D.va.

On the anime and superhero front, her collection grows even more impressive. She has designed outfits to become Revy from Black Lagoon, Harley Quinn, Boba Fett, Darth Vader and more.

We can’t wait to see what other designs i_chios comes up in 2021, especially if conventions make a return.