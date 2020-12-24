Logo
Metroid cosplayer stuns everyone as “holiday edition” Zero Suit Samus

Published: 24/Dec/2020 0:27

by Michael Gwilliam
Nintendo/i_chios/Instagram

Popular cosplayer ‘i_chios’ has the perfect Zero Suit Samus cosplay for anyone who is in dire need of a much-needed vacation.

Samus Aran is one of Nintendo’s biggest characters and one of its most well-known female protagonists, right up there with Princess Zelda and Peach.

While her armored, space bounty hunter attire may not be the best to wear on a trip to the beach, cosplayer i_chios revamped the character’s Zero Suit look into a tasteful swimsuit that could very well be a costume in Smash Bros.

In a series of photos taken in Thailand, the model poses and stuns fans, showing off her unique take on the character.

The main thing to focus on head-wise is her hair, which undoubtedly matches that of ZSS’s, with flowing blonde locks and even the red tie.

“We all need strength to withstand thesе hard times and not to be stressed,” she captioned a photo of her cosplay, which she dubbed Samus Aran “holiday edition.”

Many fans were impressed with her take on the iconic hero, writing encouraging messages such as “This photo is so good it almost looks like it’s not real.”

This swimsuit version of Samus isn’t the only cosplay i_chios did of her either, having also designed a brilliant take on the standard Zero Suit as well.

The original design for the Zero Suit first debuted in Metroid: Zero Mission on the Gameboy Advance, which was a remake of the first Metroid game on the NES. After escaping from Zebes, space pirates shoot down Samus and strip her of the power suit.

That said, ZSS has become much more popular thanks to her meta viability in Super Smash Bros, having this version of Samus first appear in Brawl.

Aside from Nintendo characters, chios has also cosplayed as 2B from Nier, Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft and Overwatch’s Meka-piloting hero, D.va.

On the anime and superhero front, her collection grows even more impressive. She has designed outfits to become Revy from Black Lagoon, Harley Quinn, Boba Fett, Darth Vader and more.

We can’t wait to see what other designs i_chios comes up in 2021, especially if conventions make a return.

Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into cunning demon Doma

Published: 23/Dec/2020 7:16

by Andrew Amos
Doma cosplay from Demon Slayer
Viz Media / Instagram: ygodm2

Demon Slayer

If you’re an anime-only Demon Slayer fan, you probably haven’t heard much about Doma yet. However, in anticipation for Season 2, Japanese cosplayer Kuzuko is bringing the hype as the third-highest ranking member of the Twelve Kizuki and playing the villain perfectly.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer manga and anime.

For every good story, there’s the heroes and the villains. In Demon Slayer, that’s the Demon Slayer Corps ⁠— looking to protect humanity ⁠— and the Twelve Kizuki threatening to kill them all.

There’s hardly a more powerful demon in the franchise than the nonchalant Doma. Holding the position of Upper Rank Two within the Twelve Kizuki, his powers are something to behold.

Having transformed into a demon a century before the show was set, Doma’s two-faced personality has led many people to their peril. He brings in many loyal followers to his cult, before devouring them mercilessly, all while fending off the Demon Slayers looking to take him down.

It’s a lot to take in a cosplay, especially given his character design is stunning. However, Japanese cosplayer ‘Kuzuko’ has managed to do just that.

They’ve managed to portray the elegant Demon perfectly, with a very intricate robe ⁠— more so than Doma actually wears in the manga. They also recreated Doma’s gold-plated fans, one of the many tools in his arsenal.

Kuzuko topped it all off with a perfectly manicured wig ⁠— golden blond, just as it’s described in the manga ⁠— and his hat. The only thing that’s missing is Doma’s spectacular rainbow colored eyes, but that’d be almost impossible to pull off in reality.

They even pose with one of Shinobu’s butterflies in the photoshoot ⁠— we’ll let you connect the dots from there.

 

We haven’t quite had the chance to see Doma’s adaptation into the anime yet ⁠— that’s coming in the upcoming Season 2, which is likely to drop sometime in 2021, although no date has been locked in yet. However, when he does, you can expect him to look just like Kuzuko’s cosplay.