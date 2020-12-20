Logo
League of Legends cosplayer celebrates the festive season as Elf Jinx

Published: 20/Dec/2020 4:06

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
League of Legends Elf Jinx Cosplay
Timber / Riot Games

A popular cosplayer named Timber decided to celebrate the festive season in style by cosplaying Elf Jinx from League of Legends. It gives the crazy and reckless champion a whole new look.

There’s no better way to celebrate the festive season than to cosplay your favorite character with a Christmas-themed twist, and Ambitious Elf Jinx from League of Legends is a perfect fit.

Jinx usually rocks an iconic punky look with blue hair split into two long pigtails, a lightweight purple and black outfit, and bulky leather boots. However, the Elf Jinx skin paints her in a different light.

It makes her look like a traditional elf, complete with a red and white hat and outfit, green and red striped leggings, and pointy red shoes. It changes her hair from blue to blonde as well. She could easily be mistaken for one of Santa’s little helpers.

League of Legends Elf Jinx Cosplay
Riot Games
Jinx’s default skin looks very different from Elf Jinx.

Now that Christmas is around the corner, Elf Jinx has been popping up left, right, and center in League of Legends. It’s always a popular choice at this time of year. However, a cosplayer named Timber brought her to life in the real world, and she looks stunning.

“You‘re my favorite waste of bullets,” she said, referring to one of the champion’s quote. “More Jinx content for you. The picture shows her looking the part, sitting on top of a toy train, surrounded by presents.

 

The outfit is perfect from head to toe. However, the props and expressions are on point too. The smoking gun and elven look like the real deal. They tie in together perfectly with the devilish smile on her face.

Timber was kind enough to let her fans see her Elf Jinx cosplay from a different perspective. The second picture has her sitting in a room surrounded by white walls, white presents, and even a frosty-looking tree. It makes her outfit look even more vibrant.

 

It’s hard to find a cosplay that captures the spirit of the festive season better than this one.

It’s something that anyone can enjoy at this time of time year, regardless of whether they play League of Legends.

Timber has done an excellent job and deserves the thousands of likes that keep pouring in.

Overwatch cosplayer is feeling festive as Christmas themed Mercy

Published: 18/Dec/2020 17:52

by Georgina Smith
polaris.cos next to Mercy from Overwatch
Instagram: polaris.co / Blizzard Entertainment

A cosplayer from Instagram is bringing the festive spirit to Overwatch this December with their fantastic rendition of Mercy reimagined into some stunning Christmas scenery, merging to two worlds perfectly.

Overwatch’s super-detailed cast of characters has seen fans across the globe fall in love with the varying personalities, and their backstories. And with each fighter having their own set of unique abilities, the possibilities as far as cosplay is concerned are practically endless.

And with the festive season well and truly underway, even more opportunities have opened up for talented cosplayers to flex their costume (and Christmas decoration) skills for their followers.

Overwatch's Mercy reaches her hand out
Blizzard
Mercy is a hugely popular hero in the game.

Cosplayer polaris.cos on Instagram decided to try remodelling support hero Mercy into a beautiful Christmas scene, and has certainly done a fantastic job with it.

Their wig by fuwa_baka is sculpted into Mercy’s classic style, the blonde locks pulled into thick blonde sections that give the illusion of being animated. This is topped with the headpiece that follows the structure of the hair, and accurately mimics Mercy’s design.

Things take a Christmas themed turn with their outfit, a velvet red dress with fluffy white trims to mimic Santa’s clothes, with a knitted scarf over the top to add more of a wintery feel. The outfit ties in great with Mercy’s original design.

The background is like something out of a Christmas movie, with a stunning tree dusted with snow, and full top to bottom with beautiful decorations, and even presents underneath.

And of course, keeping in with Mercy’s original look, polaris.cos has wings clipped to their back, the yellows and whites perfectly tying into the warm colors of the Christmas scene, and making for a brilliant cosplay.

This cosplay will certainly have Overwatch fans in the festive spirit, and polaris.cos definitely managed to pull off the concept with stunning accuracy.