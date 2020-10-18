Metroid cosplayer rolls out all the firepower with insane Samus outfit - Dexerto

One Metroid fan has shared their awesome new Samus cosplay, and it’s safe to say it’s packing just as much firepower as the intergalactic bounty hunter herself.

We may have gone a couple of years without a new Metroid game at this point, but the series’ protagonist Samus Aran is still one of Nintendo fans’ favorite characters.

She’s also one of the original stars of the Super Smash Bros series, and as of Ultimate, one of the few besides Mario that has two different playable characters: Regular Samus and Zero Suit Samus.

Twitch streamer and cosplayer ‘emmycosplays‘ recently rolled out her own take on the bounty hunter that would look right at home blasting away any unfortunate alien foe that gets in the way.

The Australian took a battle-scarred angle to her Samus, and it certainly looks as though she’s been tangling with a Metroid or two, tearing off the armor around her left shoulder.

At least she still has the deadly arm cannon ready to roll and make whoever or whatever took that chunk of her suit severely regret their decision.

Emmy said the costume is made completely out of EVA foam, with the battle marks added with paint and some strategic sanding and cutting. Underneath the armor, appropriately enough, she’s rocking the Zero Suit, because what else would Samus wear?

With plenty of awesome cosplays under her belt already, including Wonder Woman, Mystique, and more, we can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.

As for Samus herself, fans looking forward to Metroid Prime 4 – announced back in 2017 – have settled in for the long haul with no release date in sight and almost no info on the game from Nintendo either.