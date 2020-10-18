 Metroid cosplayer rolls out all the firepower with insane Samus outfit - Dexerto
Metroid cosplayer rolls out all the firepower with insane Samus outfit

Published: 18/Oct/2020 1:24

by Bill Cooney
Samus cosplay
emmycosplayss/Nintendo

Metroid

One Metroid fan has shared their awesome new Samus cosplay, and it’s safe to say it’s packing just as much firepower as the intergalactic bounty hunter herself.

We may have gone a couple of years without a new Metroid game at this point, but the series’ protagonist Samus Aran is still one of Nintendo fans’ favorite characters.

She’s also one of the original stars of the Super Smash Bros series, and as of Ultimate, one of the few besides Mario that has two different playable characters: Regular Samus and Zero Suit Samus.

Twitch streamer and cosplayer ‘emmycosplays‘ recently rolled out her own take on the bounty hunter that would look right at home blasting away any unfortunate alien foe that gets in the way.

The Australian took a battle-scarred angle to her Samus, and it certainly looks as though she’s been tangling with a Metroid or two, tearing off the armor around her left shoulder.

At least she still has the deadly arm cannon ready to roll and make whoever or whatever took that chunk of her suit severely regret their decision.

Emmy said the costume is made completely out of EVA foam, with the battle marks added with paint and some strategic sanding and cutting. Underneath the armor, appropriately enough, she’s rocking the Zero Suit, because what else would Samus wear?

With plenty of awesome cosplays under her belt already, including Wonder Woman, Mystique, and more, we can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.

As for Samus herself, fans looking forward to Metroid Prime 4 – announced back in 2017 – have settled in for the long haul with no release date in sight and almost no info on the game from Nintendo either.

My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes adorable Himiko Toga

Published: 17/Oct/2020 18:05

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer suzuya_tk next to Toga from My Hero Academia
Instagram: suzuya_tk / Bones

My Hero Academia

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer has impressed fans of the popular anime with her adorable take on Himiko Toga, a major antagonist of the series.

My Hero Academia is a treasure trove for cosplayers, with its huge cast of varied characters with fascinating personalities and equally fascinating costumes.

With each character having their own special ability known as ‘Quirks’ in the show, the creativity that can be implemented into people’s recreations of their favorite characters is hugely varied, often leading to some fantastic cosplays that both emulate the original outfit, whilst putting their own spin on it.

Image of My Hero Academia's Toga

One character that has captivated fans in her own unique way is Himiko Toga, one of the primary antagonists of the series. Her sadistic personality has its own bizarre charms, her shapeshifting Quirk gives her the potential to turn into a sinister killer at the drop of a hat.

Cosplayer suzuya_tk blew fans of the shows away on Instagram when she uploaded a photo series exhibiting her fantastic take on the wild character.

Instead of opting for a more rabid depiction of Toga, this cosplayer chose to show a tamer side of the sinister character, adding hints of the villain’s morbidity.

Her hair looks exactly like the character’s, white-blond locks that are pulled back into two messy buns atop her head, with pin straight bangs and wavy sections that fall along the side of her face to frame it.

She sports Toga’s classic school uniform, a cozy looking cream colored jumper which, when blood-free, gives this version of the villain a cuter look.

Her porcelain skin is the backdrop to lovely soft pink lipstick, tying in with the deeper pinks of the eye shadow and the delicate gems stuck on at the corners.

This cuter version of Toga is perfectly contrasted by some of the other images in the series, in which suzuya_tk has applied some fake blood that trickles out of her mouth, on her hands, staining her once pristine uniform.

The series of images altogether has garnered over 16,000 likes, the fantastically accurate cosplay a huge hit among fans.