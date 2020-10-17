My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes adorable Himiko Toga - Dexerto

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer has impressed fans of the popular anime with her adorable take on Himiko Toga, a major antagonist of the series.

My Hero Academia is a treasure trove for cosplayers, with its huge cast of varied characters with fascinating personalities and equally fascinating costumes.

With each character having their own special ability known as ‘Quirks’ in the show, the creativity that can be implemented into people’s recreations of their favorite characters is hugely varied, often leading to some fantastic cosplays that both emulate the original outfit, whilst putting their own spin on it.

One character that has captivated fans in her own unique way is Himiko Toga, one of the primary antagonists of the series. Her sadistic personality has its own bizarre charms, her shapeshifting Quirk gives her the potential to turn into a sinister killer at the drop of a hat.

Cosplayer suzuya_tk blew fans of the shows away on Instagram when she uploaded a photo series exhibiting her fantastic take on the wild character.

Instead of opting for a more rabid depiction of Toga, this cosplayer chose to show a tamer side of the sinister character, adding hints of the villain’s morbidity.

Her hair looks exactly like the character’s, white-blond locks that are pulled back into two messy buns atop her head, with pin straight bangs and wavy sections that fall along the side of her face to frame it.

She sports Toga’s classic school uniform, a cozy looking cream colored jumper which, when blood-free, gives this version of the villain a cuter look.

Her porcelain skin is the backdrop to lovely soft pink lipstick, tying in with the deeper pinks of the eye shadow and the delicate gems stuck on at the corners.

This cuter version of Toga is perfectly contrasted by some of the other images in the series, in which suzuya_tk has applied some fake blood that trickles out of her mouth, on her hands, staining her once pristine uniform.

The series of images altogether has garnered over 16,000 likes, the fantastically accurate cosplay a huge hit among fans.