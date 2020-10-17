 My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes adorable Himiko Toga - Dexerto
My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes adorable Himiko Toga

Published: 17/Oct/2020 18:05

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer suzuya_tk next to Toga from My Hero Academia
Instagram: suzuya_tk / Bones

My Hero Academia

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer has impressed fans of the popular anime with her adorable take on Himiko Toga, a major antagonist of the series.

My Hero Academia is a treasure trove for cosplayers, with its huge cast of varied characters with fascinating personalities and equally fascinating costumes.

With each character having their own special ability known as ‘Quirks’ in the show, the creativity that can be implemented into people’s recreations of their favorite characters is hugely varied, often leading to some fantastic cosplays that both emulate the original outfit, whilst putting their own spin on it.

Image of My Hero Academia's Toga

One character that has captivated fans in her own unique way is Himiko Toga, one of the primary antagonists of the series. Her sadistic personality has its own bizarre charms, her shapeshifting Quirk gives her the potential to turn into a sinister killer at the drop of a hat.

Cosplayer suzuya_tk blew fans of the shows away on Instagram when she uploaded a photo series exhibiting her fantastic take on the wild character.

Instead of opting for a more rabid depiction of Toga, this cosplayer chose to show a tamer side of the sinister character, adding hints of the villain’s morbidity.

Her hair looks exactly like the character’s, white-blond locks that are pulled back into two messy buns atop her head, with pin straight bangs and wavy sections that fall along the side of her face to frame it.

She sports Toga’s classic school uniform, a cozy looking cream colored jumper which, when blood-free, gives this version of the villain a cuter look.

Her porcelain skin is the backdrop to lovely soft pink lipstick, tying in with the deeper pinks of the eye shadow and the delicate gems stuck on at the corners.

This cuter version of Toga is perfectly contrasted by some of the other images in the series, in which suzuya_tk has applied some fake blood that trickles out of her mouth, on her hands, staining her once pristine uniform.

The series of images altogether has garnered over 16,000 likes, the fantastically accurate cosplay a huge hit among fans.

Death Note cosplayer flawlessly recreates Misa Amane in viral TikTok

Published: 16/Oct/2020 13:36

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer sawyerrd next to Misa Amane
Madhouse / TikTok: sawyerrd

Death Note

Female protagonist from popular anime Death Note, Misa Amane, has been perfectly recreated by a skillful TikTok cosplayer who went viral for her emulation of the darkly adorable character.

Released back in 2006, the anime version of Death Note remains to be a hugely popular show even to this day, with the combination of its psychological thriller based plot and fascinating characters proving to be a smash-hit.

The story follows a battle of intelligence and wit between Light Yagami, a student with a new found power to kill anyone he wishes with just their name, and L, a prodigy turned detective who is determined to pick off a mysterious killer with inconceivable powers.

Misa Amane holds up a pointer finger in a still from Death Note.
Viz Media
Death Note’s Misa Amane has become an iconic character for casual fans and cosplayers alike.

However one character, though occasionally divisive, has scooped up a sizable fan base; Misa Amane. Misa is a wannabe model with an adorable personality and a more than a crush on Light. Despite her cute demeanor, she harbors a dark past and even darker secrets that thrust her right into the center of the narrative.

One talented cosplayer sawyerrd decided to take Misa’s darker look on board, and recreated the popular anime character so well that several of the clips went viral on TikTok.

@sawyerrdOther girls? 💀 (I’m weirdly proud of this one) ##misa ##misaamane ##misacosplay ##misaamanecosplay ##cosplay ##deathnote ##deathnotecosplay ##anime ##weeb♬ original sound – Kywie

The outfit itself is uncannily similar to the original design. Her white blond hair has a soft curl, with two tiny pigtails tied on the top of her head with black bands to emulate that anime hairstyle, whilst giving it a realistic edge.

Her makeup is perfectly applied, and sawyerrd has even stuck what appears to be gems beneath her lower eyelid which makes her eyes shimmer slightly, giving her a look that has elements of the classic bright anime style eyes.

The necklace is super intricate, a lace choker with delicate chains that hang in a criss-cross pattern with cross and heart charms that sum up Misa’s character perfectly. The lace gloves and intricate black bodice complete the look.

@sawyerrdShe’s dead? How unexpected! 😌💖 ##misa ##deathnote ##deathnotecosplay ##misacosplay ##misaamane ##misaamanecosplay ##anime ##ScaryStories ##cosplay ##light♬ original sound – yeet yurt 🐝

Sawyerrd’s lip syncing skills were on point, mouthing along to some iconic Misa scenes, looking even more perfect as a live-action version of the popular character.

Fans clearly loved it too, with the most popular clips garnering over 100 thousand likes a piece, a great result for an even better cosplay.

