 League cosplayer ready to prowl this Halloween as Bewitching Nidalee - Dexerto
Cosplay

League cosplayer ready to prowl this Halloween as Bewitching Nidalee

Published: 17/Oct/2020 7:45 Updated: 17/Oct/2020 7:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bewitching Nidalee League Cosplay
Riot Games / Instagram: ariatamagotchi

Nidalee

Nidalee has been a staple hero in League of Legends for a long time. But cosplayers like ‘ariatamagotchi’ are keeping her fresh with an excellent recreation of the Bewitching skin, fangs and all.

Nidalee is one of the most iconic champions in the game. She’s something in between a woman and a beast, and she’s a master tracker with sharp instincts and claws who can shapeshift into a cougar whenever she wants. 

What’s more, she’s still a top-tier pick and one of the most contested junglers, even after all this time. Of course, she’s one of the more difficult champions to play. But in the right hands, she can single-handedly turn the tide of the game. 

It’s not hard to see why she’s so popular among players. But she’s a popular choice among cosplayers too. After all, she’s the perfect icon and symbol for embracing your wild side and letting loose, and that’s exactly what ‘ariatamagotchi’ did in one of her latest cosplays.

“I did this Bewitching Nidalee using what I had in my wardrobe,” she told her fans on Instagram. It features everything from the fangs, the hat, the hair, the make-up, the clothes, and of course, the gem. “I edited on the gem also, the ones I had were way too big.”

She was even kind enough to include a list of all the products she used. It had everything from concealer, exit gel liner, and an eyebrow pencil, to fly liner, bronzer, a sandstone palette, and more.

It’s incredible what talented cosplayers like her can do with whatever bits and pieces they have available. She’s put together a stunning piece. The standout for us has to be the fangs, which look like they were plucked right out of Nidalee’s mouth.

Bewitching Nidalee in League of Legends
Riot Games
Bewitching Nidalee is always a fan-favorite to cosplay when Halloween rolls around.

Nidalee’s Bewitching skin might look easy to re-create at first glance. It could be a simple as slapping on some overalls, a witch hat, and a bit of face make-up. But it’s hard to find one with as much attention to detail as this one. The quality shines through.

If you’re interested in seeing more incredible cosplays we’ve uncovered, you can find them all here.

Cyberpunk 2077 infiltrates Night City as real life female V

Published: 16/Oct/2020 19:06

by Brent Koepp
CD Projekt Red / Instagram: @lucidinrapture, @nerdy.photography

CyberPunk 2077

A cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing Cyberpunk 2077’s female protagonist V to life with a stunning costume. The artist’s transformation into the CD Projekt Red heroine will leave fans of the futuristic title in awe.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of all time, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally set to hit stores this November. The futuristic title will make its debut just days after the launch of next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

To celebrate CD Projekt Red’s futuristic project, a talented cosplayer transformed herself into female protagonist, V. The artist’s mind blowing re-creation is the perfect way for fans to get hyped up for the upcoming RPG.

Female v in cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk protagonist female V got a redesign in 2020.

Cyberpunk cosplayer becomes real life female V

In the RPG’s story, humans modify every inch of their body to become the perfect versions of themselves. As a default, players will be given both a male and female V option, which they can customize to their heart’s desire.

Cosplayer Lucille ‘lucidinrapture‘ transformed herself into the Cyberpunk heroine with an insanely accurate costume. Photographer ‘eclectic_cohesion‘ captured the artist posing as the character with her signature pistol.

Lucille absolutely nailed the RPG character’s look, cleverly braiding the left side of her hair to mimic V’s shaved head, while letting the rest of her locks hang over her right shoulder. She even included the modification lines that run under her left eye and to her temple.

In another shot taken by ‘redbelly_photography‘, the cosplayer mirrored V’s pose from the game’s box art. Players who pick up the physical edition of the game can have either the male or default, as the art is reversible.

Lucid gave viewers a full view of the costume on Instagram, showing just how detailed her work actually is. The artist’s brown jacket perfectly replicates every single patch, and she even brought V’s prosthetic blade to life, which rises up from her arm.

After multiple delays, players will finally get their hands on Cyberpunk on November 19. Thankfully, the title is playable on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and will take advantage of the new hardware.

Although, fans wanting the absolute best version of the game on console will have to wait for the next-gen patch, which CD Projekt Red has revealed will arrive sometime in 2021 for free.