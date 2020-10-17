League cosplayer ready to prowl this Halloween as Bewitching Nidalee - Dexerto

Nidalee has been a staple hero in League of Legends for a long time. But cosplayers like ‘ariatamagotchi’ are keeping her fresh with an excellent recreation of the Bewitching skin, fangs and all.

Nidalee is one of the most iconic champions in the game. She’s something in between a woman and a beast, and she’s a master tracker with sharp instincts and claws who can shapeshift into a cougar whenever she wants.

What’s more, she’s still a top-tier pick and one of the most contested junglers, even after all this time. Of course, she’s one of the more difficult champions to play. But in the right hands, she can single-handedly turn the tide of the game.

It’s not hard to see why she’s so popular among players. But she’s a popular choice among cosplayers too. After all, she’s the perfect icon and symbol for embracing your wild side and letting loose, and that’s exactly what ‘ariatamagotchi’ did in one of her latest cosplays.

“I did this Bewitching Nidalee using what I had in my wardrobe,” she told her fans on Instagram. It features everything from the fangs, the hat, the hair, the make-up, the clothes, and of course, the gem. “I edited on the gem also, the ones I had were way too big.”

She was even kind enough to include a list of all the products she used. It had everything from concealer, exit gel liner, and an eyebrow pencil, to fly liner, bronzer, a sandstone palette, and more.

It’s incredible what talented cosplayers like her can do with whatever bits and pieces they have available. She’s put together a stunning piece. The standout for us has to be the fangs, which look like they were plucked right out of Nidalee’s mouth.

Nidalee’s Bewitching skin might look easy to re-create at first glance. It could be a simple as slapping on some overalls, a witch hat, and a bit of face make-up. But it’s hard to find one with as much attention to detail as this one. The quality shines through.

If you’re interested in seeing more incredible cosplays we’ve uncovered, you can find them all here.