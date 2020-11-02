 Kill la Kill cosplayer jumps into battle as perfect Ryuko Matoi - Dexerto
Cosplay

Kill la Kill cosplayer jumps into battle as perfect Ryuko Matoi

Published: 2/Nov/2020 18:52

by Brent Koepp
kill la kill ryuko matoi cosplay
Studio Trigger / Instagram: @kqueentsun, @gilphotography

Kill La Kill

A Kill la Kill cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on protagonist Ryuko Matoi. The artist transformed into the Studio Trigger heroine with an insanely accurate costume she posted on Instagram. 

Kill la Kill made its explosive debut in 2013, and took the anime world by storm. Studio Trigger’s fast-paced style and bombastic animation was a major hit with viewers.

Despite ending over seven years ago, the series is as popular as it’s ever been. Celebrating the show’s main character, a talented cosplayer brought Ryuko Matoi to life. 

ryuko matoi holding her scissor blade in kill la kill
Crunchyroll / Studio Trigger
Ryuko is the powerful protagonist of the hit 2013 anime.

Kill la Kill cosplayer becomes Ryuko Matoi

The show’s over-the-top story begins with the murder of Ryuko’s father. Tracking down his killer, the character enrolls at Honnōji Academy, and is willing to cut through anyone to get the answers she seeks.

Prolific cosplayer Emi ‘kqueentsun’ brought the heroine to life with an epic costume. Photographer ‘gilphotography’ captured the artist posting in the character’s iconic blue school uniform which she faithfully re-created.

Emi mirrored the anime protagonist’s fighting stance from the show, holding a life-size prop of her scissor blade which was made by ‘gsprops’. Kqueentsun looks so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if Ryuko has slashed her way out of the screen.

 

In another shot posted to social media, the artist teamed up with another cosplayer who perfectly portrays Matoi’s best friend and sidekick Mako Mankanshoku. The duo adorably capture the characters’ personalities for photographer ‘nels._

 

Emi gave viewers a closer look at just how detailed and faithful her costume actually is to the anime. In the story, Ruko’s uniform is actually alive and called Senketsu. The cosplayer accurately created his yellow eye patch which sits underneath her left shoulder.

 

Kill la Kill helped propel Studio Trigger into one of the most popular creative teams in the genre. Despite ending in 2014, the anime is still wildly popular with viewers around the world.

Those watching to catch all episodes can watch the entire series on Crunchyroll and Netflix right now. The franchise is so beloved, it even got its own fighting video-game in 2019 called IF.

Cosplay

Naruto cosplayer awakens her Sharingan as Kakashi with female twist

Published: 31/Oct/2020 6:57 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 7:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Kakashi Hatake Naruto Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @findnicolehere

Kakashi Naruto

Kakashi Hatake is arguably the most badass character in Naruto, but one cosplayer has copied the copy-cat ninja himself and brought him to life with a female twist.

Naruto is jam-packed with many awesome characters, each with their own in-depth background stories and motives. However, it’s hard to find one more universally loved than Kakashi Hatake.

Kakashi is first introduced as a detached and eccentric teacher who takes Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke under his wing. But it quickly becomes apparent that he is one of the strongest and smartest ninjas in the world, often described as a genius.

In terms of abilities, he’s essentially good at everything. However, the one that defines him the most is the Sharingan in his left eye socket, which was given to him by his childhood friend Obito Uchiha.

Kakashi has been able to use the Sharingan to copy nearly any technique used against him ever since. It also gives him heightened visual perception and lets him see through deception as well as predict his opponent’s moves.

Kakashi Hatake Naruto Cosplay
Viz Media
Kakashi might come across as aloof, but he’s one of the strongest characters in the show.

However, it seems like Kakashi isn’t the only ninja worthy of the copy-cat title. A popular cosplayer named Nicole Winters brought him to life with a female twist. The end result is so perfect, not even the Sharingan itself would be able to see through it.

“Kakashi is BAE.. you can fight me on that,” she said, in a picture that has received almost 30,000 likes.

Nicole Winters cosplay of Kakashi from Naruto
Instagram: findnicolehere
Nicole even got the Icha Icha Tactics book!

Naturally, her hair is slightly longer than Kakashi’s. But other than that, it looks like an exact match. 

The headband, mask, vest, gloves, and sandals couldn’t be more perfect. The outfit has an incredible amount of detail from head to toe.

If that wasn’t enough, she totally nailed his trademark pose and even included the Icha Icha Tactics book he loves to read.

“I love that you guys love my Kakashi genderbend,” she said in a second picture. “I’m so glad I decided to do another shoot with this cosplay again and bring some more life into & it’s literally one of my most comfortable cosplays too!”

Nicole Winters cosplay of Kakashi from Naruto
Instagram: findnicolehere
Nicole’s Kakashi cosplay is one of her favorites.

The second shot provides an even better look at the Hidden Leaf Village symbol on the headband and gloves. It’s hard to tell whether or not it’s real metal. Either way, it looks like the real deal.

Nicole Winters has done a magnificent job with her Kakashi Hatake cosplay. It’s one of the best we’ve seen, which says a lot considering how popular of a character he is.

If you’re interested in seeing all the bits and pieces she used to piece the cosplay together, you can find all the details on her Patreon.