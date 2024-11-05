Japanese YouTuber charged with attempted murder after stabbing rival with scissors

A Japanese YouTuber has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after she stabbed her rival in the neck with a pair of scissors.

The feud between 37-year-old YouTuber Megumi Mizuguchi and 40-year-old Hisashi Inamura ended in a pool of bad blood on Halloween night after the latter begged his rival to call an ambulance.

Mizuguchi and Inamura had been reportedly exchanging jabs on social media and exposing each other’s scandals in YouTube videos.

Article continues after ad

According to Gendai, the two would often have fights and joke about them, but things got personal when Inamura went after Mizuguchi’s parents.

Enraged, Mizuguchi allegedly stormed into her rival’s apartment and later stabbed him in the neck with scissors and even recorded the confrontation, sending it to acquaintances.

As Inamura bled, he reportedly begged for his attacker to call an ambulance, but she denied the request. Instead, she mocked him, remarking, “I’ll just wait for you to die.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fnn The victim survived being allegedly stabbed in the neck.

One of the acquaintances who received the video of the attack recalled calling Mizuguchi and urging her to call an ambulance.

“She continued to be incoherent throughout the entire conversation, saying things like, ‘I’m destroying [the victim’s] phone,’ and threatening the victim by saying, ‘Die! People like you should die!’”

Eventually, police arrived on the scene and Mizuguchi was arrested, though she denies wanting to kill her rival. Luckily, Inamura’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time a YouTube feud has ended in bloodshed. Earlier this year, a South Korean content creator was allegedly stabbed to death by a rival YouTuber on stream outside of a Busan courthouse.

The victim was found in a state of cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two were involved in a series of legal disputes over insulting and attacking each other over the course of three years.

Article continues after ad