 Adventure Time cosplayer defends Land of Ooo as Finn's female form Fionna - Dexerto
Adventure Time cosplayer defends Land of Ooo as Finn’s female form Fionna

Published: 30/Oct/2020 17:58 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 18:01

by Brent Koepp
adventure time fionna cosplay
Cartoon Network / Instagram: @kqueentsun, @gilphotography

Adventure Time

A talented cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her adorable transformation into Adventure Time’s Fionna. The artist’s perfect take on the female version of protagonist Finn will leave fans of the animation in awe.

Adventure Time made its debut on Cartoon Network in 2010. For the last decade, the groundbreaking animation has captured the hearts and imaginations of viewers around the world.

Bringing the popular series to life, a cosplayer shared her take on lead heroine, Fionna. The artist accurately portrayed the female version of the human hero, Finn.

fionna and cake in adventure time
Cartoon Network / Frederator Studios
Fionna is the female version of Finn.

Adventure Time cosplayer becomes real life Fionna

Adventure Time’s third season surprised fans when its ninth episode depicted a gender-swapped version of the Land of Ooo. Viewers were introduced to its new protagonists Fionna and Cake.

Bringing the heroine to life, cosplayer Emi ‘kqueentsun’ shared her insanely accurate costume of the character on social media. Photographer ‘cosplayenthusiast’ captured her posing in the hero’s iconic attire.

Emi perfectly recreated Fionna’s signature uniform, from her blue shirt and white headgear to her knee-high striped socks. The artist even made the protagonist’s lime green backpack which drapes over her shoulders. 

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun)

In another shot by ‘catboxphotography’, the cosplayer showed off how she faithfully portrayed the heroine’s look. Kqueentsun parted her blonde hair to the right side of her face as her locks peek out from under the white hood on her head. 

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun)

The artist also gave viewers a look at her prop sword, which accurately mirrors the weapon that Fionna sports throughout her episodes. In an over-the-shoulder pose, Emi effortlessly channels the character’s heroic spirit.

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun)

Adventure Time ended in 2018, and has only continued to grow in popularity. The show has been praised by critics and fans for its unique art style and writing from creator Pendleton Ward.

After coming to an end for two years, fans were surprised when the series made its return in 2020 with a movie series on HBO Max called Distant Lands. The first installment featuring BMO aired in June and can be watched now. 

Cosplay

Top 5 Dr Disrespect ‘Doctober’ Halloween cosplays

Published: 30/Oct/2020 16:11

by Michael Gwilliam
Dr Disrespect Doctober contest
Twitter/DrDisrespect

Share

Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect’s Halloween ‘Doctober’ contest has returned and with it, fans of the Two-Time have unveiled their best cosplays of the legendary streamer.

Given Doc’s larger-than-life personality and outfit with the red vest, black mullet, mustache, combat boots and sunglasses, he’s cosplay material.

The contest is simple, post a picture of yourself dressed as Doc and tweet it with the hashtag #Doctober for a chance to win prizes from the Two-Time himself.

While Dr Disrespect hasn’t picked his winners yet, here are five Doctober cosplays we think are deserving of tasting victory.

SeanBargelski

There’s a lot in this photo that makes it stand out from the crowd. Primarily, it’s the theme of the 1993/1994 BlockBuster video game championship that Doc has built his “Two Time” moniker around.

For one, you have the podium with the Doc cosplayer standing above two children as a man dressed as a BlockBuster employee hands out a trophy.

The BlockBuster video cases in the back keep the immersion intact while a Sega Genesis shows what appears to be NBA Jam. This was just well-done in general.

JosRiv286

This one amplifies the Halloween aspect of the cosplay with some horror elements going on.

The cosplay itself is well done with the sweat pants featuring the logo, vest, mullet and sunglasses all intact. Meanwhile, the background features a spooky full moon and peashooters dropping in.

On the ground, the zombified hand reaching out of the grave secures its place on our list primarily for the Halloween theme.

LegendOfElena

Working together with your spouse on a cosplay deserves some credit, and that’s exactly what this couple did to recreate Mrs Assassin’s Instagram photo.

This unique cosplay has the wife standing on her husband with a knife by his throat – perfectly emulating the original.

Her husband’s pose as Doc is also extremely well-done, so this one is definitely a serious contender.

Cruzader1993

This is most likely the most standard Doc cosplay on this list, but it looks so authentic we couldn’t not mention it.

Nothing fancy, just an extremely well-crafted Doc outfit equipped with an authentic mustache. It just works, and it does so perfectly.

ObiWanJerrNobi

Kids dressed up as Doc is nothing new, but there’s something about a five-year-old with a mullet drinking G-Fuel that is downright hilarious.

As far as the outfit goes, once again, this kid’s parents nail it – all the boxes are checked. It also really helps that the boy’s attitude while posing for the video seems to match Doc’s energy, which is a major plus.

There is only one day left until Halloween, so it’s not to late for you to enter the contest itself and show the YouTube streamer what you’ve got.