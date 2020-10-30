Adventure Time cosplayer defends Land of Ooo as Finn's female form Fionna - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her adorable transformation into Adventure Time’s Fionna. The artist’s perfect take on the female version of protagonist Finn will leave fans of the animation in awe.

Adventure Time made its debut on Cartoon Network in 2010. For the last decade, the groundbreaking animation has captured the hearts and imaginations of viewers around the world.

Bringing the popular series to life, a cosplayer shared her take on lead heroine, Fionna. The artist accurately portrayed the female version of the human hero, Finn.

Adventure Time cosplayer becomes real life Fionna

Adventure Time’s third season surprised fans when its ninth episode depicted a gender-swapped version of the Land of Ooo. Viewers were introduced to its new protagonists Fionna and Cake.

Bringing the heroine to life, cosplayer Emi ‘kqueentsun’ shared her insanely accurate costume of the character on social media. Photographer ‘cosplayenthusiast’ captured her posing in the hero’s iconic attire.

Emi perfectly recreated Fionna’s signature uniform, from her blue shirt and white headgear to her knee-high striped socks. The artist even made the protagonist’s lime green backpack which drapes over her shoulders.

In another shot by ‘catboxphotography’, the cosplayer showed off how she faithfully portrayed the heroine’s look. Kqueentsun parted her blonde hair to the right side of her face as her locks peek out from under the white hood on her head.

The artist also gave viewers a look at her prop sword, which accurately mirrors the weapon that Fionna sports throughout her episodes. In an over-the-shoulder pose, Emi effortlessly channels the character’s heroic spirit.

Adventure Time ended in 2018, and has only continued to grow in popularity. The show has been praised by critics and fans for its unique art style and writing from creator Pendleton Ward.

After coming to an end for two years, fans were surprised when the series made its return in 2020 with a movie series on HBO Max called Distant Lands. The first installment featuring BMO aired in June and can be watched now.