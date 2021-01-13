 Kill la Kill cosplayer destroys Honnōji Academy as perfect Mako - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Kill la Kill cosplayer destroys Honnōji Academy as perfect Mako

Published: 13/Jan/2021 19:02

by Brent Koepp
Studio Trigger / Instagram: @ottiemottie, @broderickeveslage

Share

Kill La Kill

A talented cosplayer shared her stunning transformation into popular Kill la Kill character, Mako. The artist perfectly brings the heroine to life.

Kill la Kill was the surprise anime hit of 2013 and 2014 as viewers from around the world fell in love with Studio Trigger’s bombastic story. Almost a decade later, the show is still revered for its incredible animation and epic animation.

A cosplayer celebrated the show by sharing her mind-blowing true-to-life take on beloved character, Mako. She looks so much like the energetic heroine, it’s almost as if the Honnoji Academy student has rolled out of the screen.

Screenshot of Mako from Kill La Kill anime.
Studio Trigger
Mako has become one of the most popular characters in the 2013 anime.

Kill la Kill cosplayer becomes real life Mako

While most of the story revolves around Ryuko Matoi, the hot-headed protagonist soon becomes best friends with the adorable Mako. The vibrant student practically bounces off walls with energy, and helps the heroine get revenge on those who killed her father.

Cosplayer ‘ottiemottie’ made waves on Instagram after sharing an insanely accurate portrayal of the character. Photographer ‘broderickeveslage’ captured the artist recreating an iconic scene from the anime where the student grabs on to her blue skirt.

Ottie absolutely nailed Mako’s signature look by accurately depicting her Honnoji Academy uniform. Her attire includes a white sailor top and blue collar which runs around her neck, before turning into a tie across her chest.

In another shot on social media, the cosplayer gave viewers a closer look at how faithful her costume actually is. She is truly looks like the real life version of Mako with her short bob brown hair cut and large hazel colored eyes.

Despite releasing nearly a decade ago, Kill la Kill continues to be one of the most popular modern animes of all time. Viewers can’t get enough of its entertaining plotline and over-the-top animation.

Fans looking to quench their thirst for more of the series are in luck as in 2019, Bandai Namco released a fighting video game called ‘IF’. All anime episodes are currently available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer fights off her demonic tendencies as Nezuko Kamado

Published: 12/Jan/2021 6:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
@jazmine_leija / Viz Media

Share

A talented Demon Slayer cosplayer has stunned her fans with a phenomenal transformation into Nezuko Kamado, and it looks so good, she’s set the bar high for others to follow.

Nezuko Kamado is one of the main protagonists in Demon Slayer, and fans from all around the world can’t get enough of her. They’re drawn to her frightening yet adorable nature. Plus, her demon abilities make her one of the most powerful and unique characters in the show.

Naturally, that means she’s a popular choice among cosplayers too. People love turning themselves into her, and their fans love it even more. We’ve covered many examples in the past, and they’re all great.

Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Viz Media
Nezuko Kamado is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer.

However, the latest one to spark a buzz on social media belongs to a talented cosplayer named Jazmine Leija. She’s already cosplayed everything from Fire Nation Kata from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Shego from Kim Possible.

Now, her Nezuko Kamado cosplay is the latest one on the list, and it’s an absolute gem. “First of Nezuko chan,” she said. She also credited Photography By Raul for capturing the shot.

Jazmine’s cosplay is about as good as it gets. It includes the pink kimono wrapped in a dark brown robe, the red and white checkered sash, and the thick padded material around her socks and sandals, and of course, the trademark bamboo mouthpiece.

However, it also includes finer details like the ribbon in her hair and what looks like pink contact lenses that resemble Nezuko’s eye color. The best part, though, is that they all look like the real deal. The quality is absolutely insane.

It’s still fresh on the scene, but fans have already started pouring in to show their support. There’s no doubt it has the potential to go viral, and if that were to happen, it would be thoroughly deserved.