Kill la Kill cosplayer destroys Honnōji Academy as perfect Mako - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer shared her stunning transformation into popular Kill la Kill character, Mako. The artist perfectly brings the heroine to life.

Kill la Kill was the surprise anime hit of 2013 and 2014 as viewers from around the world fell in love with Studio Trigger’s bombastic story. Almost a decade later, the show is still revered for its incredible animation and epic animation.

A cosplayer celebrated the show by sharing her mind-blowing true-to-life take on beloved character, Mako. She looks so much like the energetic heroine, it’s almost as if the Honnoji Academy student has rolled out of the screen.

Kill la Kill cosplayer becomes real life Mako

While most of the story revolves around Ryuko Matoi, the hot-headed protagonist soon becomes best friends with the adorable Mako. The vibrant student practically bounces off walls with energy, and helps the heroine get revenge on those who killed her father.

Cosplayer ‘ottiemottie’ made waves on Instagram after sharing an insanely accurate portrayal of the character. Photographer ‘broderickeveslage’ captured the artist recreating an iconic scene from the anime where the student grabs on to her blue skirt.

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer zips into battle as Tracer



Ottie absolutely nailed Mako’s signature look by accurately depicting her Honnoji Academy uniform. Her attire includes a white sailor top and blue collar which runs around her neck, before turning into a tie across her chest.

In another shot on social media, the cosplayer gave viewers a closer look at how faithful her costume actually is. She is truly looks like the real life version of Mako with her short bob brown hair cut and large hazel colored eyes.

Despite releasing nearly a decade ago, Kill la Kill continues to be one of the most popular modern animes of all time. Viewers can’t get enough of its entertaining plotline and over-the-top animation.

Read More: Pokemon cosplayer prepares for trouble as Jessie



Fans looking to quench their thirst for more of the series are in luck as in 2019, Bandai Namco released a fighting video game called ‘IF’. All anime episodes are currently available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.