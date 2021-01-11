Pokemon cosplayer prepares for trouble as Team Rocket's Jessie - Dexerto

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on Jessie. The artist wowed fans with her perfect re-creation of the Team Rocket villain.

For many 90s children who watched the Pokemon anime, Team Rocket is just as iconic as the ‘mon in the series. To this day, fans can still fully recite the devious duo’s epic “prepare for trouble” speech!

A cosplayer celebrated the anime villains by bringing Jessie to life with a stunning costume. They look so much like the antagonist, it’s almost as if the character has jumped out of the screen.

Pokemon cosplayer goes viral as real life Jessie

Heavily featured in the 1998 anime, the Team Rocket trio became a staple of every episode in the long-running series. Decades later, fans still can’t get enough of Jessie.

Popular cosplayer Tayla ‘kinpatsucosplay‘ went viral on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into magenta-haired villain. No easy feat, the talented artist managed to capture the character’s massive hair with an insanely accurate wig.

On Instagram, Tayla explained: “I’m really proud of this wig, it’s the hardest wig I’ve ever had to make, so I’m really glad it looked ok in the end!” She really does look like the anime character come to life, as she nailed every little detail of her look.

Kinpatsucosplay went to great depths to recreate the villain’s outfit, documenting the entire process on social media. Her white crop top not only features Team Rocket’s logo, but also zips up over a black undershirt. The attire also faithfully includes the signature gloves and knee high boots.

Those interested in seeing more of the epic outfit should check out her Instagram. The cosplay artist goes into incredible details to explain how she built each piece of the costume.

While Team Rocket hasn’t been a part of the mainline RPG series in Gen 8, fans of the villainous trio can catch them right now in the hit mobile title Pokemon Go.