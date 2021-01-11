 Pokemon cosplayer prepares for trouble as Team Rocket's Jessie - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Pokemon cosplayer prepares for trouble as Team Rocket’s Jessie

Published: 11/Jan/2021 19:28

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Jessie from Pokemon anime next to cosplayer.
The Pokemon Company / Instagram: @kinpatsucosplay

Share

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on Jessie. The artist wowed fans with her perfect re-creation of the Team Rocket villain.

For many 90s children who watched the Pokemon anime, Team Rocket is just as iconic as the ‘mon in the series. To this day, fans can still fully recite the devious duo’s epic “prepare for trouble” speech!

A cosplayer celebrated the anime villains by bringing Jessie to life with a stunning costume. They look so much like the antagonist, it’s almost as if the character has jumped out of the screen.

Screenshot of Team Rocket's Jessie in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The iconic Team Rocket villain is one of the most popular characters in the Pokemon series.

Pokemon cosplayer goes viral as real life Jessie

Heavily featured in the 1998 anime, the Team Rocket trio became a staple of every episode in the long-running series. Decades later, fans still can’t get enough of Jessie.

Popular cosplayer Tayla ‘kinpatsucosplay‘ went viral on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into magenta-haired villain. No easy feat, the talented artist managed to capture the character’s massive hair with an insanely accurate wig.

On Instagram, Tayla explained: “I’m really proud of this wig, it’s the hardest wig I’ve ever had to make, so I’m really glad it looked ok in the end!” She really does look like the anime character come to life, as she nailed every little detail of her look.

Kinpatsucosplay went to great depths to recreate the villain’s outfit, documenting the entire process on social media. Her white crop top not only features Team Rocket’s logo, but also zips up over a black undershirt. The attire also faithfully includes the signature gloves and knee high boots.

Those interested in seeing more of the epic outfit should check out her Instagram. The cosplay artist goes into incredible details to explain how she built each piece of the costume.

While Team Rocket hasn’t been a part of the mainline RPG series in Gen 8, fans of the villainous trio can catch them right now in the hit mobile title Pokemon Go.

Cosplay

Apex Legends cosplayer gets an adrenaline rush as El Diablo Octane

Published: 11/Jan/2021 6:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Apex Legends Octane cosplay
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends cosplays are always a treat, but a talented cosplayer from Japan made an awesome El Diablo Octane outfit from scratch, and it looks so good, fans can’t believe it’s real.

Octane has a place in most Apex Legends squads. His increased movement speed and passive regeneration make him a menace in combat. However, his real value lies in his launch pads, which can be useful in all kinds of situations.

For that reason, he’s one of the more popular choices based on pick rates, and that’s seen him become a hit among cosplayers too. But while there are many excellent Octane cosplays, a special one surfaced on the internet recently. It blows the competition out of the water.

Apex Legends Octane cosplay
Respawn Entertainment
Octane is one of the most stylish legends in Apex Legends.

A Japanese cosplayer named KOMOREBI0v0 announced they were making an Octane costume back in November 2020. At this stage, it was still a work in progress. But you could already tell it was going to be incredible.

“There are still some details, but it looks like this,” they said, according to a rough translation. The post included two pictures that showed the costume on display. However, instead of being worn, it was sitting on a rack.

Fortunately, it didn’t take KOMOREBI0v0 too long to finish the piece. It took a bit of hard work and dedication, but they managed to get it done in December 2020, and the results were stunning.

“The captain of the artificial limb is me!” they said. “That’s why I couldn’t put it out after my mask broke the day before TGS last year. The second pose looks like a mirage no matter how you look at it.”

KOMOREBI0v0 also shared the cosplay on Reddit, and it’s already racked up a whopping 23,000 upvotes in less than ten days. Some people said it looked so good, they thought it was a screenshot at first glance.

In the end, though, everyone agreed that it was a masterpiece. KOMOREBI0v0 deserves all the praise, as well as the photographer behind the shots, Rodi Site. Apex Legends cosplayers are a talented bunch, and this one has done the community proud.