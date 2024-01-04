Overwatch 2 video shows hilarious way to counter overpowered Mauga

An Overwatch 2 player has shared a very funny clip of them countering Mauga in the most annoying way possible.

Mauga has been a controversial addition to Overwatch 2 since his release. The tank launched in Season 8 in an enormously powerful state, and has been the bane of many lobbies since.

His power comes from his outrageous damage output and in turn, his survivability which can leech off said damage. It’s also making for some pretty uninteresting tank matchups, as Mauga’s will just mirror and stand shooting each other with little worry about moving from their position.

Worst of all, it’s also forcing certain supports to become mandatory. Ana and Kiriko are too valuable in a Mauga mirror not to use. Mauga’s one major weakness is Ana’s Biotic Grenade, so she has become an invaluable counter. Conversely though, Kiriko can cleanse the powerful anti-heal ability from that, also making her mandatory. For now, the meta is bending around the power of Overwatch 2’s latest hero.

However, one player has found an unorthodox counter to the rampant hero and its hilarious.

Here’s the best way to infuriate Mauga players in the funniest way

In a Reddit post by user big_boi_beel that garnered 2.6k upvotes at the time of writing, they shared a video of them dealing with Mauga in the most frustrating way possible.

The clip shows a Roadhog player on the University section of Oasis using their hook to repeatedly pull Mauga into the hole in the middle of the point. Every time Mauga would make the long annoying walk back to the point, the hook would be off cooldown again, and Mauga would find themselves right back in the hole.

In many ways, this is worse than being pulled off the map to die as this prevents Mauga from ever linking up with his team from their spawn, keeping him in a perpetual cycle of pain.

Of course, this tactic isn’t viable on most maps, as most don’t have holes in the center of an objective point. Illios’s well works, but it will make Mauga die. Elsewhere, Samoa does have a hole in one of its points, but it is accompanied by a jump pad to return right back up.

Even if this isn’t viable on most maps, the idea of pulling Mauga into unfavorable positions with Roadhog’s hooks still applies if a team can follow up on it. However, even if not, perhaps the clip will be cathartic to anyone trapped in lobbies dominated by the Samoan.