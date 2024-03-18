Overwatch 2 players in despair as Mauga resurfaces as meta pick post mid-season 9 patch

Overwatch 2 players are in absolute despair as tank Mauga has resurfaced as a meta pick thanks to recent buffs in the mid-season 9 patch.

Season 9 of Overwatch 2 has been a breath of fresh air for Blizzard’s hero shooter. With an amalgamation of changes that significantly shifted the meta, heroes like Wrecking Ball, Doomfist, and Moira have hit the top of the leaderboards, prioritized for their high survivability.

This is in direct contrast to Season 8, which saw Samoan tank Mauga absolutely dominate the game’s meta, finally succumbing to nerfs, much to the relief of the player base.

Since that time Mauga hasn’t seen too much play in Season 9, but the mid-season patch may have changed that. With several buffs, the tank has resurfaced as a powerful pick, resulting in an overwhelming amount of dread from the player base.

OW2 players in tears as Mauga buffs make him meta once more

Content creators, streamers, and players have come together to mourn the Overwatch 2 meta. With buffs to his Cardiac Overdrive and Overrun, Mauga has stomped his way back to being one of the top dogs of tanks.

“THANK YOU BLIZZARD FOR THIS INCREDIBLE MID-SEASON PATCH, GAMES ARE SO ENJOYABLE, I’M HAVING TONS OF FUN! MAUGA IS SUCH A COOL CHARACTER!!!” a player sarcastically cried.

Many players have called for the hero to get nerfed once again, but unless a hotfix comes in, this won’t be for quite some time.

With the meta solidified for the time being, it seems that Mauga will be one of the go-to picks for Season 9, that is until Blizzard hopefully nerfs him when we get to Season 10.