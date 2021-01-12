Logo
Overwatch cosplayer zips into battle as DPS hero Tracer

Published: 12/Jan/2021 19:03

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Tracer from Overwatch next to cosplayer.
Blizzard Entertainment / Instagram: @ladalyumos, @kmitenkova

An Overwatch cosplayer made waves on social media after transforming into Tracer. The talented artist brought the Blizzard Entertainment mascot to life.

Overwatch made its debut in 2016, and has since grown into one of the most popular online shooters of all time. Players around the world fell in love with its addicting gameplay, and vibrant cast of characters.

To celebrate the hero shooter, a talented cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on Tracer. She looks so much like the game’s mascot, it’s almost as if the heroine has zipped out of the screen.

Screenshot of Overwatch mascot Tracer zipping into battle.
Blizzard Entertainment
The time-skipping hero is a mascot for the 2016 shooter.

Overwatch cosplayer becomes real life Tracer

Ever since its debut in 2016, players have been met with the game’s bubbly mascot, Tracer. The British hero can blink through time and uses pulse pistols. While not the strongest fighter, her incredible speed and ability to reverse time can make her a real nuisance in battles.

Prolific cosplayer Lada Lyumos made waves on Instagram after showcasing her incredible transformation into the Blizzard character. Photographer ‘kmitenkova‘ captured the artist in Tracer’s signature brown Royal Air Force bomber jacket.

Lada posed as the DPS hero, and showed off how faithful her re-creation is to the game. She accurately portrayed the heroine’s giant orange goggles, yellow spandex leggings, as well as the character’s blue chronal accelerator with help from ‘gnilaya_kislota‘.

In another shot, the artist gave viewers a close-up shot of her Overwatch costume. She absolutely nailed the character’s quirky look, including her short wild brown hair which is parted to the right side of her head.  The cosplayer mirrored Tracer’s stance she makes before zipping through time.

Despite releasing back in 2016, Overwatch’s popularity has continued to grow. The hero shooter has not only cultivated a hardcore player-base, but it has even become one of the largest esports in the world.

Fans of the FPS have a lot to be excited for as the title is gearing up for a sequel which features a PVE mode. The expansion will also bring new characters and maps to its multiplayer.

Demon Slayer cosplayer fights off her demonic tendencies as Nezuko Kamado

Published: 12/Jan/2021 6:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
@jazmine_leija / Viz Media

A talented Demon Slayer cosplayer has stunned her fans with a phenomenal transformation into Nezuko Kamado, and it looks so good, she’s set the bar high for others to follow.

Nezuko Kamado is one of the main protagonists in Demon Slayer, and fans from all around the world can’t get enough of her. They’re drawn to her frightening yet adorable nature. Plus, her demon abilities make her one of the most powerful and unique characters in the show.

Naturally, that means she’s a popular choice among cosplayers too. People love turning themselves into her, and their fans love it even more. We’ve covered many examples in the past, and they’re all great.

Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Viz Media
Nezuko Kamado is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer.

However, the latest one to spark a buzz on social media belongs to a talented cosplayer named Jazmine Leija. She’s already cosplayed everything from Fire Nation Kata from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Shego from Kim Possible.

Now, her Nezuko Kamado cosplay is the latest one on the list, and it’s an absolute gem. “First of Nezuko chan,” she said. She also credited Photography By Raul for capturing the shot.

Jazmine’s cosplay is about as good as it gets. It includes the pink kimono wrapped in a dark brown robe, the red and white checkered sash, and the thick padded material around her socks and sandals, and of course, the trademark bamboo mouthpiece.

However, it also includes finer details like the ribbon in her hair and what looks like pink contact lenses that resemble Nezuko’s eye color. The best part, though, is that they all look like the real deal. The quality is absolutely insane.

It’s still fresh on the scene, but fans have already started pouring in to show their support. There’s no doubt it has the potential to go viral, and if that were to happen, it would be thoroughly deserved.