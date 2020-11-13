 Kill la Kill cosplay stamps her authority as perfect Satsuki Kiryuin - Dexerto
Kill la Kill cosplay stamps her authority as perfect Satsuki Kiryuin

Published: 13/Nov/2020 7:11

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Kill la Kill Cosplay Satsuki Kiryuin
Heather Highlander / Trigger

Kill La Kill Satsuki Kiryuin

Kill la Kill’s Satsuki Kiryuin starts as an antagonist but slowly becomes a powerful heroine and one of the most awesome characters in the show, and one cosplayer wanted to pay her respects.

Kill la Kill was a breakout show back in 2013, and it’s been a smash-hit among fans and cosplayers ever since. It mixes a bizarre and interesting plot about humans and their clothes with an absurd amount of action and character development.

The show revolves around protagonist Ryuko Matoi, who wants to find out who killed her father and kill them. However, when she arrives at Honnoji Academy, she encounters an equally powerful woman, Satsuki Kiryuin, who rules the school.

Satsuki Kiryuin isn’t evil, but she is a firm believer in authority and obedience. For that reason, she leads her people with an unwavering iron fist. Some of them worship her, while others fear her.

Kill la Kill Cosplay Satsuki Kiryuin
Trigger
Satsuki Kiryuin has a cold-blooded exterior, but deep down, she cares about people.

A cosplayer named Heather Highlander falls in the second category of people. She is a firm believer in Satsuki Kiruyin’s ways and paid her respects by flawlessly transforming into her from top to bottom.

Heather’s version of Satsuki Kiryuin’s military-themed uniform is the best one yet. The blue and goals seams interlace over the white in perfect harmony, and the spangled shoulder pads round it off nicely.

Of course, let’s not forget about the raven-colored hair and bushy eyebrows sitting above her bright-blue eyes, which are on point too. Heather has even worked them in unison to pull of Satsuki Kiryuin’s trademark furious scowl.

However, the highlight is definitely the Secret Sword Bakuzan, complete with a white hilt and guard and black blade. Satsuki Kiriyuin is a master swordsman, and her infamous sword is powerful enough to compete with Ryuko Matoi’s Scissor Blade.

Kill la Kill fans might still have a divided opinion on Satsuki Kiryuin, even after she turns good. However, everyone can agree that Heather Highlander’s cosplay captures her looks and attitude to perfection.

Kill la Kill is still one of the most talked-about anime all these years later, and characters like Satsuki Kiryuin played an important part in that.

