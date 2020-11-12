My Hero Academia cosplayer takes control as UA High teacher Midnight - Dexerto

My Hero Academia fans love Midnight for different reasons, but they can all agree that the flirtatious and perceptive teacher is an incredible character to cosplay, especially when it’s done as well as this one.

Midnight, whose real name is Nemuri Kayama, is one of the most entrancing characters in My Hero Academia. On one hand, she’s an incredibly intelligent and perceptive faculty member at U.A. High School who teaches Modern Hero Art History.

However, on the other hand, she’s playful, flirtatious, and temperamental, and embraces her sexuality in how she acts and how she dresses. It often serves as a source of comic relief in the show.

But perhaps more importantly, Midnight is a badass hero who can secrete an aroma from her body that lulls people to sleep. It’s simple and useful, especially considering the fact it’s even more effective on men.

A multitalented cosplayer named Hana Cos decided to slip into the My Hero Academia universe and become Midnight herself. It’s a popular choice that does the opposite of putting people to sleep, but it’s hard to find one better than hers.

Hana seems to take a lot of pride and passion in her work, and it really shines through in her Midnight cosplay.

It’s accurate and raunchy in all the right ways, from the predominately white costume with shades of black and red to the mask, whip, and ocean-blue eyes.

However, what’s more impressive is how well she wears it. The outfit contours to her body in the same way it does to Midnight. She could easily be mistaken for the real deal, especially with the hairpiece sprawled across her head.

A post shared by Ｃａｌｌ ｍｅ Ａｌｅｘｉｓ （ﾉ◕ヮ◕）ﾉ＊：･ﾟ✧ (@hana.cos) on Nov 6, 2020



Unfortunately, Hana had a little incident with her dog that ruined the hairpiece for good. It jumped on her bed and got its paw stuck in the wig.

Hana had her priorities straight and did what needed to be done to save her pooch. Sadly, that meant she had to destroy the wig. The whole ordeal has put her off from trying to fix it anytime soon.

It’s a shame, but at least she was able to show it off before it happened.