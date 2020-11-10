 K-Pop star Amber Liu's awesome Valorant cosplay breathes life into Jett - Dexerto
K-Pop star Amber Liu’s awesome Valorant cosplay breathes life into Jett

Published: 10/Nov/2020 12:09

by Lauren Bergin
Amber-Liu-Cosplay
Riot Games, Amber Liu via. Twitter

Jett

K-Pop superstar and former member of girl group sensation f(x) Amber Liu has become the human embodiment of Jett from Valorant in this new cosplay. 

Jett has somewhat become the face of Valorant, with her iconic street style and floating knives pictured on pretty much all of Valorant’s PR.

Not only this, she has become a sensation in-game, as her wind-powered mechanics and abilities certainly make her a force to be reckoned with. Her popularity has also attracted a whole host of cosplayers from across the globe, all of whom seek to bring the Valorant icon to life.

However, a cosplay from K-Pop icon Amber Liu absolutely nails Jett’s appearance, body language and general moody personality.

Riot Games
Jett has become one of Valorant’s most popular Agents.

K-Pop icon to Korea’s deadliest agent

A recent post from Amber shows her literally embodying Korea’s finest duellist. Pictured with Jett’s iconic silvery blue hair whilst balancing a floating knife controlled by the wind, the cosplay is perfect from top to bottom.

The post attracted an impressive 296k likes on Instagram, as well as 5.5k likes on Twitter and over 800 retweets.

Crediting Japanese fashion designer and cosplay creator Yuto A.K.A. Redstar for her Jett inspired outfit, it’s clear that Yuto’s attention to detail is unrivalled.

Another picture sees April alongside Watchvenn host Emily Ghoul who is rocking a particularly impressive Sage cosplay. Both women look like they’re ready to take Bind by storm and make their enemies’ lives a living nightmare.

Will Amber cosplay again?

So from K-Pop legend to Valorant cosplayer, Amber Liu clearly has it all. Will we see more cosplays in the future? Who knows. Amber certainly seemed to enjoy this experience, with her caption reading “wind, show me where the boba is.”

Only time will tell, but maybe we’ll see more Valorant pieces out of Amber. Only time will tell, but even if it isn’t Valorant we certainly want to see more from Korea’s resident pop queen.

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer swims across Galar as Gym Leader Nessa

Published: 9/Nov/2020 21:12 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 21:14

by Brent Koepp
pokemon nessa cosplay
Game Freak / Instagram: @kxeru

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon cosplayer brought Sword & Shield’s Gym Leader Nessa to life by faithfully re-creating the character’s ocean-inspired look. 

Pokemon players were whisked away to the Galar region for the series’ eighth generation release Sword & Shield. The Nintendo Switch title made its debut in November 2019.

One of the new characters introduced in the RPG is Water-type Gym Leader Nessa. A talented cosplayer celebrated the heroine by bringing her league uniform to life. 

nessa swimming with chinchou in pokemon anime
YouTube: Pokemon
The Water-type Trainer is one of the new Gym Leaders in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Nessa

In Sword & Shield, players face off against Gym Leader Nessa on their quest to become champion. The fierce swimmer reigns over the stadium at Hulbury – a small seaside town on the east side of Galar. 

Cosplayer Hannah ‘kxeru’ shared her true-to-life take on the character on Instagram. The artist re-created a scene from episode four of the Pokemon Twilight Wings anime which gave a deeper look at the Trainer’s origins. 

The artist posed on a yellow bench, and showed off her faithful portrayal of Nessa’s Gym outfit. Her costume is packed full of details, such as her pump sandals which have rings on each side meant to represent lifebuoys. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hannah (@kxeru) on

Her depiction mirrored the Water-type fighter’s Galar League jersey, including the water drop logo on her chest, and her red and white Dynamax band. Kxeru also created the character’s seashell jewelry which wraps around her stomach in the RPG. 

Incredibly, the artist was able to effortlessly bring Nessa’s dark and light blue streaked hairstyle to life as well. In the RPG, she braids her hair and has an orange tie on the bangs which frame her face. 

Sword & Shield has been a major hit for Game Freak. Despite being out for less than a year, the Gen 8 RPG has already become the third-highest selling title in the entire franchise.

The game’s success is proof that players around the world still can’t get enough of Pokemon’s addicting Gotta Catch ‘Em All gameplay.