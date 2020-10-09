 Valorant cosplayer turns heads as sickening real-life Viper - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Valorant cosplayer turns heads as sickening real-life Viper

Published: 9/Oct/2020 18:34 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 18:36

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer Kelsey Remige next to Valorant's Viper
Instagram: kelseyremige / Riot Games

Share

Valorant Viper

A cosplayer on Twitter has amazed Valorant fans with her stunningly accurate real life version of Sniper, using some cool editing techniques to make a super atmospheric shot.

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter released officially in June 2020. The cast of characters within the game is varied, each having unique abilities and aesthetics with hints of neon, which has made for the perfect opportunity for cosplayers.

Advertisement

Viper is a poison-themed character who can emit toxic clouds and poison screens as part of her unique abilities. To match her chemical warfare, she has a bright green aesthetic mixed in with the greys of her bodysuit, and her effortless coolness makes her appealing to cosplay.

Gökhan Kahraman / Riot Games
Viper is a hugely popular character in the game, with a cool aesthetic.

Kelsey Remige is one such cosplayer, who took on the challenge of recreating Viper in real life, and she more than knocked it out of the park.

Advertisement

Her interpretation is almost an exact match for the original. Her hair is glossy and dark brown, straight with a slight curve at the ends to frame her face.

That, along with her shiny black face mask, gives her a smouldering look, green eyes looking straight down the camera lens.

Her bodysuit is form fitting and full of elaborate detail. Black stripes overlay the neon trims that outline the bodice, with every material a slightly different texture, the lighting in the image just skimming the surface of the costume and offering a glance into how much detail has been implemented into the outfit.

Advertisement

The finishing touch was a cloud of green gas that circulated her body, pulling the image together and making the details of the outfit pop.

Kelsey absolutely blew fans away with her stunning Viper, with the post on Twitter now accumulating over 6,000 likes and 400 retweets, a decidedly successful cosplay.

Cosplay

League cosplayers go all out with “the Baddest” K/DA: Akali, Ahri, more

Published: 9/Oct/2020 8:37

by Andrew Amos
K/DA Evelynn with All Out costume next to Glory Lamothe
Instagram: Glorylamothe / Riot Games

Share

Ahri Akali Evelynn K/DA Seraphine

K/DA has got a new look with their latest EP, “All Out,” on the horizon. The four League of Legends popstars, plus a special guest, have replaced white, purple, and gold with blue and black, and this Argentinian cosplay group has encapsulated their spirit perfectly.

K/DA are ready to make their grand return. The mega-popular League of Legends K-Pop group are just about to release their first EP, “All Out.” They’ve already debuted their pre-release single, “The Baddest,” sporting a new look from their POP/STARS days.

Advertisement

On the EP, the four League of Legends idols ⁠— Akali, Ahri, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa ⁠— will be joined by new popstar Seraphine. While Seraphine is new to the League universe, her voice, looks, and Twitter account has already won over the hearts of players.

With a new look comes huge amounts of inspiration for cosplay. K/DA alone is hugely popular to cosplay, but their new designs haven’t gotten much love yet.

Advertisement

However, an Argentinian cosplay group has gotten together to showcase the group in action, including the newest member Seraphine.

Valentina Kryp (Kai’Sa), Feli Tabby (Akali), Luchi Quinteros (Seraphine), Peyton Riley (Ahri), and Glory Lamothe (Evelynn) have really gone all out to get K/DA’s new look down pat.

No expense was spared by the group. They managed to design almost everything, from Kai’Sa’s blasters, to Evelynn’s backpiece. While there’s no Ahri tail, it doesn’t take away from how true-to-form these cosplays are.

Advertisement

It looks just like the promo images Riot have been putting out. With the metallic blues and blacks, down to Seraphine’s colorful hair and dress, the group are more suited for a real album photo shoot than just a cosplay one.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fernando Brischetto (@ferpsf) on

It’s not their first rodeo as K/DA either. The group has cosplayed the base set of skins for the pop group before. It makes it a bit easier when trying to design the new costumes, although they still had to do most of the things from scratch due to the drastic color changes.

K/DA’s first EP, All Out, is releasing on November 6. Before then, the group will be performing at Worlds 2020 in Shanghai on October 31, where Seraphine is expected to make her debut with the group.

Advertisement