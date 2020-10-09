Valorant cosplayer turns heads as sickening real-life Viper - Dexerto

A cosplayer on Twitter has amazed Valorant fans with her stunningly accurate real life version of Sniper, using some cool editing techniques to make a super atmospheric shot.

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter released officially in June 2020. The cast of characters within the game is varied, each having unique abilities and aesthetics with hints of neon, which has made for the perfect opportunity for cosplayers.

Viper is a poison-themed character who can emit toxic clouds and poison screens as part of her unique abilities. To match her chemical warfare, she has a bright green aesthetic mixed in with the greys of her bodysuit, and her effortless coolness makes her appealing to cosplay.

Kelsey Remige is one such cosplayer, who took on the challenge of recreating Viper in real life, and she more than knocked it out of the park.

Her interpretation is almost an exact match for the original. Her hair is glossy and dark brown, straight with a slight curve at the ends to frame her face.

That, along with her shiny black face mask, gives her a smouldering look, green eyes looking straight down the camera lens.

Her bodysuit is form fitting and full of elaborate detail. Black stripes overlay the neon trims that outline the bodice, with every material a slightly different texture, the lighting in the image just skimming the surface of the costume and offering a glance into how much detail has been implemented into the outfit.

The finishing touch was a cloud of green gas that circulated her body, pulling the image together and making the details of the outfit pop.

Kelsey absolutely blew fans away with her stunning Viper, with the post on Twitter now accumulating over 6,000 likes and 400 retweets, a decidedly successful cosplay.